ESU 7 seeks board member

"We're just not very well-known and we have to educate the community about what we are to get interest in that position," Polk said.

ESU's are different from school boards in a variety of ways. First and foremost, they are bigger. One ESU usually encompasses several school districts. ESU 7 spreads over 19.

"The ESU Board is overseeing the Educational Service Unit, which is what a lot of people would refer to as a 'super school' for all the schools in the area," Arp said.

When compared to local school boards, Arp said an ESU Board is not as directly involved in day-to-day school business or things like bus schedules and football games.

"But they are involved in things like how to provide technology support, how to provide professional development and services, special needs services like speech and vision and hearing, to districts that can't otherwise afford it," Arp said.

Polk said the ESUs can redistrict every census. She said each ESU must have at least five districts but can have up to 12. Right now ESU 7 has 12.