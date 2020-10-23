ESU 7 seeks board member

No one is running for the open District 6 seat in Educational Service Unit 7 (ESU 7) board, but someone has been appointed for now.
The district 6 seat was left empty during August, September and October, but retired principal Bob Arp was recently approved to fill that vacancy until the term is finished at the end of December.
Arp said the ESU 7 Board reached out to him about filling the position earlier this year.
Before entering retirement, Arp worked in education for 35 years.
"My first 10 years were as a music teacher and my last 25 years as a school principal, the last 20 years out at Lakeview Community Schools," Arp said.
From 1989 to 2009, Arp served as the principal of Lakeview Jr./Sr. High School. He said he worked very closely with ESU during his career.
Educational Service Unit (ESU) 7 Chief Administrator Larianne Polk said Arp will be sworn in at the November meeting of the ESU 7 Board. After that, the current District 6 term will end.
The District 6 seat is up for election right now, though, and theoretically, the winner of that vote would begin the new term in January 2021.
But nobody is running.
When there's a vacancy, Polk said, the board opens up applications. The board considers whoever applies and then selects someone to fill the seat.
Because no one is on the ballot for the position in the November election, the board will have to appoint someone to fill the position for the new term once the current term for District 6 is over at the end of the year.
Arp said his understanding is that unless someone else steps up, it will probably be him. He said he's content either way, though.
Polk said anyone interested in taking over the District 6 seat in January for the upcoming term can contact the ESU 7 Board to put in their application.
"Should anybody have an interest to be considered for the January term, they need to let me know before the end of December," Polk said.
Polk said it's not unusual for there to be no one on the ballot for an ESU board position.
"We're just not very well-known and we have to educate the community about what we are to get interest in that position," Polk said.
ESU's are different from school boards in a variety of ways. First and foremost, they are bigger. One ESU usually encompasses several school districts. ESU 7 spreads over 19.
"The ESU Board is overseeing the Educational Service Unit, which is what a lot of people would refer to as a 'super school' for all the schools in the area," Arp said.
When compared to local school boards, Arp said an ESU Board is not as directly involved in day-to-day school business or things like bus schedules and football games.
"But they are involved in things like how to provide technology support, how to provide professional development and services, special needs services like speech and vision and hearing, to districts that can't otherwise afford it," Arp said.
Polk said the ESUs can redistrict every census. She said each ESU must have at least five districts but can have up to 12. Right now ESU 7 has 12.
"A census is happening, so the possibility of redistricting is in front of our board now. They can talk about if we want to keep the district lines where they are, if we want fewer board members, whatever we want to do," Polk said.
But Polk said that conversation will likely begin more earnestly in January after the new board is appointed.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
