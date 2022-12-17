Even more Artzy: Artzy Haven saves Omaha's Busy Scrappin', expands

Scrapbooking, the art of turning photos and pieces of colored paper into a display for one's cherished memories, is something of a niche hobby. While there are many scrapbookers, there are relatively few places for them to find supplies.

Artzy Haven, located on 13th St. and 24th Ave. in Columbus, is one of those few places in Nebraska. For years, Owner Kristin Stock said, people have said Artzy Haven should expand to Omaha. With Omaha having Busy Scrappin' as its resident scrapbook store, Stock said she wouldn't do it while it was still around.

"I said as long as Busy Scrappin' is open in Omaha, I'm just not willing to compete against the owner and store," Stock said. "It's a hard market, there aren't many small scrapbook stores left, I'm not going to open and compete."

Then, earlier this year, Stock said the owner of Busy Scrappin', Bev Hill, decided to retire which meant the store would close. She couldn't let that happen, she said, so she decided to expand the Artzy Haven family.

"I'm really passionate to try and keep stores open and alive if I can. I definitely don't go around rescuing every store, but I know there's a need in the Omaha market," Stock said. "It's been a whirlwind and an opportunity, I'm just glad Bev and I could come together that I would be able to purchase her store."

The Omaha market, Stock said, frequently come to Columbus anyhow, as Artzy Haven has a large workspace and a more diverse stock of items. However, regulars don't want to drive that far every time they need scrapbooking supplies.

That said, Stock added, the Omaha market is a larger volume of people, which means they can offer different products there that suit that market better.

"We'll be allowing scrapbookers to come back into the workspace in Omaha next week. I'm super excited because it gives us the opportunity to offer things Columbus isn't quite big enough for," Stock said. "This gives us a little bit bigger market to move things around and make both stores unique and fun places to shop."

The Omaha branch, located at 8430 Park Dr. in Omaha, is located next to a high school, Spaghetti Works and a salon, which is a change of pace compared to downtown Columbus, Stock said.

"In Columbus we have our 13th Street people and the downtown feel with 11th Street and it's a destination where people come from all over. This (Busy Scrappin') is like another place to shop," Stock said. "I miss the main street identity, we don't have that. Maybe that's the way to describe it. Columbus has main street identity and this has shopping mall identity."

Pat Scow, who has accompanied Stock for the soft opening process and helped run the store for the regulars in Omaha, said that, despite scrapbookers' tendency to travel for their hobby, they seem to be happy to have the option of a hometown store still available.

"We have a lot of in-common customers, a lot of these customers came to Columbus too. We travel, scrapbookers, when we can, but they still love the location that's closest to them. It's very much alike, actually," Scow said.

Scow added that the store is not just a store or even just a workspace. It's a social space where scrapbookers can be with other scrapbookers and make memories, on paper and in person.

"It's a great hub for ladies to come together for their social time and just a gathering of friends is what it is, plus they have the same hobbies in common as do staff," Scow said. "It's just a way to gather and enjoy each other's company and get our family memories down on paper."

That love of memories being put on paper was part of what motivated Stock to buy Artzy Haven in 2018, that and her passion for crafting and small businesses. Before investing in Artzy haven, Stock worked mostly with Stock Auction and Realty Company, which is now BigIron Realty.

"I had a liver transplant in 2015 and prior to that had been involved in our business," Stock said. "For many years I had dabbled in other businesses on the side and tried but my heart always went back to scrapbooking."

After hearing from a non-scrapbooker friend that Artzy Haven was for sale, she bought it and got to work right away. In 2019 she moved the business from Park Plaza to its current location on 13th Street, right before the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing complications with travel.

"We moved right before we went to the Super Bowl and I went to Arizona like we always do and COVID closed us down," Stock said. "We were closed March 17 to July 7, 2020 because of COVID. That was quite an experience, we just moved into a new location and had to close."

Now, two years later, Stock said with the new business and its grand opening in January, things will ideally go a little smoother.

"I'm hoping it doesn't happen again. We're not opening a new location, just reopening a store. I'm hoping lightning doesn't strike again but I'm sure it will be fine," Stock said.

Back home in Columbus, at the City of Columbus' Annual Employee Recognition Dinner on Nov. 4, Stock was presented a Citizen Volunteer award for her contributions to the community through economic development, something Stock said is extremely important to her.

"I believe whether it's downtown Columbus or the 23rd Street corridor or wherever, there's so many wonderful things happening and we need to support them, encourage them," Stock said. "As community business owners, we need to band together and help each other."