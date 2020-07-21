Event venues see business trickling back

Jeff Gokie estimates he lost around 50% to 75% of all the events booked at his venue Henry on 11th after the coronavirus hit.
The downtown venue didn’t get any state or federal coronavirus relief money, he said, since it didn't meet criteria to be eligible for funds.
“It’s disheartening but I mean life throws curves and it’s just how you respond to it,” Gokie said. “Hopefully we will slowly continue to open up, slow but sure. Just do what we can.”
But, a couple of weeks ago things started picking up again at Henry on 11th, 2521 11th St. A weekend ago the business hosted two graduation events and a baptism. This past weekend it had a wedding reception and a graduation. For the next two weekends, it will have graduation celebrations.
“It’s opened back up for sure, which we are really happy, happy to start having some money come in to help offset the expenses that continued to be there -- the loans, the insurance, the heating and electric, all those things that continue to flow in so it is good to see that,” he said. “And we’re hoping that it doesn’t come back.”
The recent cancellation of Columbus Days hurts, he noted.
“Usually we have a couple of class reunion bookings,” Gokie said. “Since they canceled Columbus Days, we had a couple of class reunions get canceled because people were planning on coming into town.”
The events happening include protective measures, he said, such as serving the food to the clients instead of a buffet and social distancing.
“We tell them if anybody is sick or feels sick they need to stay home,” Gokie added.
Rob Gasper, co-owner of The Friedhof Building at 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus, said his venue also serves plates to customers. They also try to keep as much ventilation in the building as they possibly can.
“There’s not a lot yet, but there are some people that are doing graduations in July and August,” Gasper said, adding that there are not too many weddings this year. “Most of our weddings rescheduled to next year. We were lucky that most of ours were rescheduled instead of canceling."
They did get some disaster money from the Small Business Association which has to be paid back, Gasper said.
“We don’t really have much of a staff right now. We’re just open a few days a week. We’ve had a few events. They’re starting to pick up through August. We have quite a few scheduled,” he said. “But then you know who knows what the restrictions are going to be? They could come back any day now, too, so that’s always kind of scary.”
It’s nice to see some people in the building again, Gasper added.
“We’re hoping that that continues but we also know that this winter we are not going to have too many of our larger parties back and that’s probably going to be the bigger hit than anything,” he said. “Through the holiday season was always real big for us.”
It’s nothing compared to what it was pre-COVID, Gasper said.
“So it’s going to take quite a few months and probably a couple years to ever recoup that revenue,” Gasper said.
Still, it is a little bit of normalcy, Gokie added.
“You go from being extremely busy, like I said, we had every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and half our Thursdays were booked in May and then June and then to have nothing is really depressing,” Gokie said. “And then to have it coming back like it is we appreciate the people that are booking with us. We thank them profusely.”
Both Gasper and Gokie also received grants to improve their businesses. Gasper said he is working on new entrance doors. Gokie said he will be redoing the tuckpointing and the brick and mortar, among other things.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
