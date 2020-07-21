Event venues see business trickling back

The events happening include protective measures, he said, such as serving the food to the clients instead of a buffet and social distancing.

“We tell them if anybody is sick or feels sick they need to stay home,” Gokie added.

Rob Gasper, co-owner of The Friedhof Building at 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus, said his venue also serves plates to customers. They also try to keep as much ventilation in the building as they possibly can.

“There’s not a lot yet, but there are some people that are doing graduations in July and August,” Gasper said, adding that there are not too many weddings this year. “Most of our weddings rescheduled to next year. We were lucky that most of ours were rescheduled instead of canceling."

They did get some disaster money from the Small Business Association which has to be paid back, Gasper said.

“We don’t really have much of a staff right now. We’re just open a few days a week. We’ve had a few events. They’re starting to pick up through August. We have quite a few scheduled,” he said. “But then you know who knows what the restrictions are going to be? They could come back any day now, too, so that’s always kind of scary.”