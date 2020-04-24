Evergreen diseases to control soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bagworms are not the only issue we are seeing in evergreens. While insecticides for bagworms should not be applied until June, April and May are the months to apply fungicides for control of the following diseases of pine and spruce.

Most fungal diseases require moisture on leaves or needles to cause an infection. Since we’ve had a few years of good moisture, there is an increase in conifer diseases. Now is the time to get up close and personal with your trees and look for symptoms to determine if fungicide use is justified.

On spruce, if two year old and older needles on the lower half of the tree have turned reddish brown, this could be Rhizosphaera needle cast. To confirm, fungal structures may be seen on affected needles with a hand lens as rows of black specks.

Needle cast is most commonly seen on Colorado blue spruce since this species is overplanted. Needles are infected in spring but symptoms do not become evident until a year later when needles turn reddish brown. Fungicides labeled for spruce are effective if damage is not already too severe.