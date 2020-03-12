Evergreen issues class and time to slow down

Evergreen trees and shrubs have been having their fair share of disease and insect problems. In part because weather conditions have been conducive to disease infection and insect population build-up.

To help answer questions about common evergreen diseases, and insects like bagworm, I’m holding an informal class at 7 p.m. on April 7at the Platte County Extension office at 2715 13th St. in Columbus.

During this one and a half hour presentation, I’ll talk about how to identify problems your evergreen might have; if control is needed and if so, when the best time is to control and what control methods to use.

If you have evergreens in your landscape or windbreak, attend this evergreen issues talk to learn about keeping these valuable trees healthy. Preregistration is not required but is appreciated. Call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 for information or to sign up to attend.

And now here are some timely tips. Warm February and March temperatures may make it tempting to remove winter mulch from landscape plants. It would be wise to wait awhile before doing this. If you’ve already removed mulch from tender plants, you might want to recover them.