Evergreen issues class and time to slow down

Evergreen trees and shrubs have been having their fair share of disease and insect problems. In part because weather conditions have been conducive to disease infection and insect population build-up.
To help answer questions about common evergreen diseases, and insects like bagworm, I’m holding an informal class at 7 p.m. on April 7at the Platte County Extension office at 2715 13th St. in Columbus.
During this one and a half hour presentation, I’ll talk about how to identify problems your evergreen might have; if control is needed and if so, when the best time is to control and what control methods to use.
If you have evergreens in your landscape or windbreak, attend this evergreen issues talk to learn about keeping these valuable trees healthy. Preregistration is not required but is appreciated. Call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 for information or to sign up to attend.
And now here are some timely tips. Warm February and March temperatures may make it tempting to remove winter mulch from landscape plants. It would be wise to wait awhile before doing this. If you’ve already removed mulch from tender plants, you might want to recover them.
Winter mulch does one of its most important jobs in late winter. The job is keeping plants dormant as long as possible. The main purpose of winter mulch is protecting plants from extremes and keeping plants dormant. This is why we wait to put winter mulch in place, on plants that need it, until after plants are dormant and soils begin to freeze.
Let winter mulch do its job of keeping a plant dormant until the risk of very cold temperatures is past and don’t remove it too early. Warm sunny weather can cause plants to break dormancy early so they become more susceptible to cold temperatures. Rake leaves off of lawns, but keep mulch in place on ornamental plants until they just begin to grow.
As for lawns, they are still dormant and should not be fertilized or mowed until after they green up and begin to grow. The fertilization season typically begins about mid to late April, although it would be best for do-it-yourselfers to wait until mid-May to begin fertilizing.
With the lawn care season approaching, know the recommendation on the number of fertilizations a lawn needs has changed. The general practice has been to make four applications or about four pounds of actual nitrogen applied per year.
New research shows four applications may be needed on younger lawns up to about 10 years old. On older lawns, only two applications of fertilizer are needed, especially if grass clippings are left on the lawn while mowing. An excellent practice to follow.
Older lawns need fewer applications annually than newer turf stands. Continuing to over-fertilize turf can lead to excessive thatch accumulation, diseases like brown patch, nitrate leaching to groundwater and it wastes money.
Another informal class you might be interested in relates to lawn issues and new recommendations for lawn care will be covered. At 7 p.m. on April 21, I will be teaching the class Yellow Lawns, Brown Patches and Weeds, What’s wrong with my Lawn? Call the Extension office at 402-563-4901 to sign up to attend.
Kelly Feehan is a community environment educator for Nebraska Extension-Platte County