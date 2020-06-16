Evergreen Issues: Weather and Bagworms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There have been evergreens suddenly developing off color and turning brown. This is most likely winter and spring dessication injury.

There is also concerns about bagworms. While bagworms have begun to hatch, we would not see damage from bagworms yet. However, it is time to begin control where needed.

Evergreens have had a double weather whamy. During warmer than average temperatures in February and March, moisture was lost from green needles and could not be replaced by roots in frozen or cold soils. This was followed by a dry spring and then above average temperatures and extreme winds.

These conditions increase the rate of transpiration which results in increased moisture loss from needles. If the moisture is not replaced quickly, or the needles and twigs lose moisture faster than roots can replace it, dessication injury occurs and branches or trees can die.

Evergreens growing in open exposed sites, near pavement or light colored houses, and those planted in the last five years are most susceptible. Container grown evergreens that were fairly large when planted may have girdling roots and are at higher risk; as are evergreens that are planted to deep.