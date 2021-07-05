'Everyone of all walks of life': Man passes through Nebraska while running across America

Wilson’s original route had included running through the more southern portion of the U.S. – Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma – before steadily traveling northeast. But, he said he changed his route in favor of cooler weather, so he took a bus from Southern California to Bend, Oregon.

He’s made his way through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska. As of Monday, Wilson was passing through Missouri Valley, Iowa.

“I ran through the desert of California and ran over San Bernardino Mountains,” Wilson said. “I ran over the Teton mountains and stuff like that … that was brutal. That was really tough.”

Wilson said he has been continuing his education with the hope of becoming a physical therapist. He noted he also helps promote the importance of staying active.

“As a personal trainer and one day, hopefully, a physical therapist, I’m promoting living an active lifestyle. Don’t take your life for granted,” Wilson said. “…And hopefully come away with good life experiences.”