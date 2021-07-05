'Everyone of all walks of life': Man passes through Nebraska while running across America

An east coast man who’s running across American traveled through Nebraska recently with one main goal in mind: Raising funds for his local nonprofits that fight childhood cancer.
While in Columbus on July 1, Wilson was nearly at the halfway point of his journey, which is to run from Santa Monica, California, to his hometown of Newburyport, Massachusetts.
Wilson’s goal is to raise $10 for each mile of the approximate 3,500-mile route. As of Monday afternoon, he’s raised 39% -- $13,673 – of his goal.
Funds will go toward Lucy’s Love Bus, a nonprofit in Amesbury, Massachusetts, that aims to improve the quality of life for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The organization was named after an 8-year-old named Lucy who battled Leukemia, according to Lucy’s Love Bus’ website.
“She was roughly my age,” Wilson said. “Our community was really impacted by it. I've gotten to know her mom really well over the years.”
Funds will also benefit the MaxLove Project which is based out of Savannah, Georgia, and is a sister nonprofit of Lucy’s Love Bus.
Wilson has been thinking of running across the country for several years, but really started planning it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to do this run for about 10 years and then I think COVID, being stuck at home, something just clicked for me where I was like, ‘you know, I want to make this run happen when COVID is looking a little better and I'll do it for Lucy's Love Bus because (it’s) a local nonprofit,’” Wilson said. “I've definitely been impacted by cancer in many ways over the years.”
Portsmouth Planet Fitness Club Manager Kristina McCain said she’s known Wilson for about a year-and-a-half and noted his dedication to seeing his journey through, including by working three jobs to save money for the trip.
“He sold his car to help save money and slowly purchased supplies that he would need for the trip. He ran to his jobs to and from every single day even in snowstorms preparing for the run,” McCain said. “His dedication he has to helping Lucy's Love Bus is greater than anything I've ever seen. He has the biggest heart and is such a genuinely great guy.”
Wilson’s goal of running across America has inspired others at the fitness center to commit to their first marathons and races, McCain added.
“He has given up so much to make this happen, and I 100% see him finishing this run,” McCain said.
His expedition didn’t come without a hitch, though. Wilson was scheduled to begin April 1 but a major accident wrecked the rental car he was using.
“My friend was driving the car. She ended up getting in a car accident, and all my stuff was in the trunk of that rental car and the car … burst in flames, so all my equipment got destroyed two days before I was supposed to start on the first,” Wilson said, noting that it was a three-vehicle collision.
Wilson said his running gear was lost to the accident. Friends and family banded together to raise money to replace his lost equipment. He kicked off his months-long run on April 7. He hopes to reach home at the end of this summer.
Usually, Wilson noted, he sleeps in motels or camps out, but the people of Nebraska have been good to him. Pretty much all Nebraskans he had met have known someone in the next town who opened welcomed him, he said.
“They've let me stay at their house … so it's been really cool,” Wilson added.
Wilson’s original route had included running through the more southern portion of the U.S. – Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma – before steadily traveling northeast. But, he said he changed his route in favor of cooler weather, so he took a bus from Southern California to Bend, Oregon.
He’s made his way through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming and Nebraska. As of Monday, Wilson was passing through Missouri Valley, Iowa.
“I ran through the desert of California and ran over San Bernardino Mountains,” Wilson said. “I ran over the Teton mountains and stuff like that … that was brutal. That was really tough.”
Wilson said he has been continuing his education with the hope of becoming a physical therapist. He noted he also helps promote the importance of staying active.
“As a personal trainer and one day, hopefully, a physical therapist, I’m promoting living an active lifestyle. Don’t take your life for granted,” Wilson said. “…And hopefully come away with good life experiences.”
After he completes running across the country, he wants to do it again, but in a car next time. Wilson said he is wanting to revisit the towns he ran through the first time around. Until then, he will be continuing his run while helping raise money for good causes. Although he said he gets lonely at times, the strangers he’s encountered have all been nice people.
“It's definitely nice to see after a tough year like last year just to see everyone of all walks of life want to help out with this project,” Wilson said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.