The phrase “Lavender Thyme” may sound like a soap fragrance because that’s exactly what it was when the store opened its doors years ago.

The name stems from one of the soap scents that Linda Sutton and her sisters made almost 18 years ago when they opened up the storefront at Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St. As a nod to the name, Sutton hands out lavender sachets with purchases.

“We were thinking one day ‘what should we name it?’ I said ‘why not Lavender thyme? We use that a lot,’” Sutton said. “I still give a little sachet of lavender when people come in to buy something. I love lavender, lavender’s peaceful and calming.”

As time went on, the trio had more demand for products and less collective time to manufacture them, so they began to order items in to keep a steady stock.

“We started off with gift things, then I noticed we didn’t have much for babies so I started buying baby things, started with a lot of infant sizes, then added plush toys then baptism clothes,” Sutton said.

When Schweser’s downtown closed, now the Friedhof building, Sutton said there was a demand for baptism clothes with no suppliers nearby. Lavender Thyme was the only place to buy baptism clothes. After baptism clothes came a demand for Communion dresses.

“I said ‘well, I can do that too,’ so about six years ago I started ordering Communion dresses and we’re the only one besides Omaha and Lincoln that people in this area can find Communion dresses at,” Sutton said.

Sutton’s sisters left the business years ago, but she stayed on, and will for as long as she can because, in her words, she’s not a quitter. While her husband retired some time ago and wants her to, she said, the store keeps her going.

“I don’t typically make a lot of money here but I just like the kids and right now, I’ve got women probably my daughter’s age coming in with their little ones and I like that, so it’s a continuation,” Sutton said. “I love it all, I just really do.”

Communion dresses, Sutton said, are one of her favorite things, because the experience is extremely important for the girls who come in and their families.

“First they’re looking for a dress, so we find them a dress. Then they want to know about tiaras so I pull out a tiara, we have lots of tiaras, then they get that tiara on their head with a little veil,” Sutton said. “Then we get shoes and a lot of times, these girls are 7, 8, 9, 10 and they want this little heel so they can be grown up.”

Regina McDuffee, owner of Regina’s Kitchen across the way from Lavender Thyme, said that she and Sutton thrive off of their mutual customers at Pioneer Plaza. People finish lunch and visit the store or people finish shopping and visit the restaurant, she said. While McDuffee has only been in the space two and a half years, she said she and Sutton trust and help each other.

“People will come in and say ‘I never knew there was a restaurant here’ or ‘I didn’t know they sold toys here,’ we definitely feed off of each other’s businesses,” McDuffee said.

Outside of Communion, baptism and baby attire, Sutton said she sells “things a grandma would want to buy,” such as soft toys, educational toys, kick-knacks and items for babies and new mothers, such as blankets, teethers and books. If people ask for it, McDuffee said, Sutton will find a way to get it for them.

“She’ll order anything for anybody. If somebody wants a particular shade of something or if they have a headpiece they want with a specific flower, she’ll go to great lengths to do that,” McDuffee said. “It’s amazing, everything is unique.”

Sutton said that’s how her store got to having such a wide inventory of so many kinds of items, including one of her newer acquisitions, something she’s excited to carry: Jellycat stuffed animals.

“Customers kind of guide me in what I should get,” Sutton said.