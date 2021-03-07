Excitement building as Lakeview building project nears completion

Work began earlier than scheduled and certain safety precautions, making new exits when others were under construction, for example, didn't have to be considered until students had returned in the fall.

On an average day, there are 25 workers on site. That can increase to over 70 when a phase of the operation is nearing completion, but for the most part it's 25-30.

Due to the nature of construction work few extra precautions had to be made to combat COVID spread. Lakeview set the guidelines, BD adopted those and just went right back to work. Social distancing and masks are already part of most construction work.

"Surprisingly, the pandemic didn’t cause us too many issues on the project. We had some wall tile in a bathroom that was delayed, but other than that we didn’t have anything that caused us too many headaches," Kearney said. "It actually helped us get a jump start on one of the phases when they were sent home from school in early spring."

From a builder's perspective, there's anticipation for a quickly approaching finish line. Kearney has been with BD for 12 years, is proud of the reputation the company has built and has brought that pride to work with him every day.

He can't wait to show the Lakeview community its bigger and better home.