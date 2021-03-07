Excitement building as Lakeview building project nears completion

As new as it is, Lakeview Community Schoools Superintendent Aaron Plas has trouble staying in his office these days.
Not even all the comforts that come with a modern workspace can keep him confined for long. There are just too many other exciting things going on at Lakeview Junior and Senior High School to contain him at his desk.
If he walks out of the district office and turns to his right, there are new classrooms to explore. Turn left and he can check on the progress of the new gymnasium, among other things.
Nine months into a project approved by voters in 2019 with a price tag of $12 million, everything is either on schedule or ahead of schedule. Not even COVID-19 could knock the Vikings off course.
"We're excited about the facility and all the different 21st century skills that our kids are receiving," Plas said. "It's going to be a beautiful industrial technology lab, we have a robotics lab, we have a new science edition. So, when you talk about science, technology, engineering and match, you've got a premier facility."
Plas is in his fifth year leading the district. Before he had arrived, some improvements and upgrades were clearly needed. The HVAC system required an update, as did the electrical system, and after 50 years, other fixes were becoming obvious.
The HVAC system enhancement was several million dollars alone. With that in mind, ideas for a major project that would incorporate other areas was the next logical step. Plus, enrollment was growing. In the seven years leading up to when the vote was cast, the student population had grown by about 30%.
Since classes were first held in 1969, the only changes the building had undergone was the addition of the west gymnasium in 1990 and the construction of a new science classroom on the east end in 2009. Shortly after, the student population was increased to make the facility a junior and senior high, and six new classrooms were made.
"It had been several years of planning – where we were going, what the current facility needed, what we were going to need in the future and how to get it done," Plas said. "It was several years to get to the point where we felt like we had a good package to take to the community."
Creating that package was about a two-year process that involved a study and a partnership with the architectural firm Clark & Enersen. Its final draft was presented as a bond referendum affecting district taxpayers annually at 5.1 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation. The extra pennies are in addition to the levy district members already pay to complete the district budget. The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $51 each year.
Just over 1,000 voters of the 3,410 registered in the district cast ballots at six precincts in Platte County on Oct. 15, 2019. Voters approved by a margin of 116 votes or 55% of the ballots cast. Construction began May of last year.
Following HVAC and electrical upgrades, the plan called for new classrooms, a new gymnasium and commons area and a new agricultural and industrial technology sector.
Adding a third gym gives Lakeview one more than the two other high schools in town, but Plas said its construction is appropriate for the overall size of the school district when figuring in elementary athletes.
Lakeview looked at 20 similar districts, 10 larger and 10 smaller, and it was one of just a handful that had just two gyms. As it was, youth sports had a difficult time scheduling practices following Viking varsity, junior varsity, freshman and junior high teams.
A third gym helps to alleviate that problem, brings the athletic space up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, makes the floor regulation size for basketball and creates more space between the stands and the sidelines.
"The safety space around there is what we’re excited about also," Plas said. "Currently, we’ve only got about three feet between the bleachers and the sidelines. The new gym will provide a lot more space to move around during and between games that’s not so close to the action."
The new district office, which includes Plas' own office, was added in the south central sector. Just about 100 feet to the east is a new wing for Art, Life Skills and Family and Consumer Sciences.
"This is a very exciting time for the Lakeview Special Education and Life Skills Department. We are very proud of the progress and commitment the district has made towards our Life Skills program," Life Skills teacher Dan Krueger said. "With the new addition and space, we have many opportunities for our Life skill students. We can now incorporate enhanced curriculums for daily living skills and job skills. The students have definitely made it their own already."
Breaking ground this week is the final part of the project to combine the Ag lab and classroom with the technology lab and classroom into one industrial technology space. Additionally, a brand new classroom and lab are being built for agricultural classes.
"It’s very exciting for the Lakeview community to look forward to the end of this," Board of Education President Keith Runge said. "The Ag part of this is very important because that’s where we’re situated in the Ag industry. That will be very exciting to have that all done, and it will be great to have the kids in school next year and have that all accessible."
All of it is scheduled to be finished right before school and next year. The HVAC and electrical upgrades are in, the new district office is completed and occupied and the , FCS and Life Skills classrooms were done just about six weeks ahead of schedule.
"As with every construction project, there’s always issues. But the owners have been really good to work with and we’ve had a great group," BD Construction Project Manager/Treasurer Bryan Kearney said. "We’re pretty fortunate; we’ve had a lot of good local subcontractors and suppliers, and our site guys all get along well and are doing a good job. We’ve been lucky to have a good group of guys on site."
When the pandemic sent the student body home last spring, and in-person classes never resumed at the building before the end of the school year, it was, at least in terms of the project, a blessing in disguise.
Work began earlier than scheduled and certain safety precautions, making new exits when others were under construction, for example, didn't have to be considered until students had returned in the fall.
On an average day, there are 25 workers on site. That can increase to over 70 when a phase of the operation is nearing completion, but for the most part it's 25-30.
Due to the nature of construction work few extra precautions had to be made to combat COVID spread. Lakeview set the guidelines, BD adopted those and just went right back to work. Social distancing and masks are already part of most construction work.
"Surprisingly, the pandemic didn’t cause us too many issues on the project. We had some wall tile in a bathroom that was delayed, but other than that we didn’t have anything that caused us too many headaches," Kearney said. "It actually helped us get a jump start on one of the phases when they were sent home from school in early spring."
From a builder's perspective, there's anticipation for a quickly approaching finish line. Kearney has been with BD for 12 years, is proud of the reputation the company has built and has brought that pride to work with him every day.
He can't wait to show the Lakeview community its bigger and better home.
"When it’s a project in your own hometown, everyone in town knows you and knows you’re working on it. When you’re going to drive by it every day for the rest of your life, there’s always a little added motivation to make it as perfect as possible," Kearney said. "We’ve put a lot of pride in our work and our reputation in this town for a long time."
Through it all, Plas can't say enough about how the staff and the student body has been willing to adjust on the fly. Though rare, some classes have been moved in order to finalize certain steps. Overall, Plas said the educational impact has been little.
All that's left now is deciding how to adorn the gym in terms of Viking heads, colors, banners, maybe moving the Hall of Fame and other matters.
"I walk down there daily or at least every other day. I’m just so excited about the progress that has been made and what the future holds for the district," Plas said. "I’m really excited to see these spaces finalized and watch our teachers utilize them and provide a first-class education to the kids."
