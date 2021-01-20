Expansion of Two Lakes Trail now open

An extension of the Two Lakes Trail opened last month and is available to the public, Columbus Area Recreational Trails (CART) President Erika Kim said.
Residents will now be able to go around both Lake North and Lake Babcock. The expansion officially completes the circuit of trails around the two lakes.
“The thing about the pandemic (is) there’s been a lot of people using the trails, so I think that’s been great,” Kim said. “People (are) trying to be outside.”
Although work began in the fall, the Telegram previously reported in September that officials at Loup Power District had been working toward the expansion for at least a year.
The extension is approximately 2,000 feet long and the trail is 10 feet wide, Loup Power District Hydro Superintendent Brad Morton said.
Morton’s canal crew oversees maintenance of Loup's parks.
The new expansion was constructed with crushed limestone. The Two Lakes trail ends at the northeast corner of Lake North by way of the already paved roadway along Lake North's east embankment, Morton wrote in a Tuesday email.
In addition to building the trail itself, Loup put a guard rail on top of the headwall for Lake Babcock as an additional safety measure, Morton said. That work was completed first. A headwall is a concrete wall that stands up above the ground.
The time the project took involved getting the crushed limestone delivered and waiting for other materials to be delivered.
There is still a little bit of work to be done, he noted.
“We want to do a little bit of fencing work along the trail on the east side,” he said. “There’s an old fence that’s in there and we’re going to replace that fence. A little bit of grass seeding on the trail, that’s some of the work we’ll do too.”
Now residents can enjoy the trail for which Loup budgeted $100,000.
“The trails are open all year-round,” he added. “But our campgrounds are only open seasonally. Vehicle traffic around Lake North, that’s only seasonal.”
Those who want to go to the trails can do so any time of day, he noted.
“At this time in the parks, social distancing, that’s good,” Morton said. “If they take pets on the trails, they have to be on a leash. No motor vehicles are allowed on the trails. They’re primarily for hiking and biking.”
It’s a scenic area, he added, and this time of year residents can often see eagles flying.
Although CART has a trail along Lost Creek Parkway planned, Loup does not currently have any trails in the works on its property.
Kim agreed the trail is scenic, though it depends on the season.
“During migration, there’s all kinds of water birds and things like that and all the flocks are going everywhere,” Kim said. “Then in the late summer in Lake Babcock, there’s American lotus flowers.”
The lotus flowers are not on the new part of the trail, she said, but instead are near the older part of the trail.
“We’re trying to have trails that are accessible for everyone to have recreation,” Kim said. “To be out in the outdoors and with nature.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.