Expansion of Two Lakes Trail now open

The time the project took involved getting the crushed limestone delivered and waiting for other materials to be delivered.

There is still a little bit of work to be done, he noted.

“We want to do a little bit of fencing work along the trail on the east side,” he said. “There’s an old fence that’s in there and we’re going to replace that fence. A little bit of grass seeding on the trail, that’s some of the work we’ll do too.”

Now residents can enjoy the trail for which Loup budgeted $100,000.

“The trails are open all year-round,” he added. “But our campgrounds are only open seasonally. Vehicle traffic around Lake North, that’s only seasonal.”

Those who want to go to the trails can do so any time of day, he noted.

“At this time in the parks, social distancing, that’s good,” Morton said. “If they take pets on the trails, they have to be on a leash. No motor vehicles are allowed on the trails. They’re primarily for hiking and biking.”

It’s a scenic area, he added, and this time of year residents can often see eagles flying.