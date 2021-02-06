Eyes on the future: Ohnoutka has high hopes for Catholic education in new role

Likening the role to that of Troy Loeffelholz and Aaron Plas, superintendents of Columbus Public and Lakeview Community schools, respectively, Ohnoutka has a lot he wants to accomplish.

It will start with addressing enrollment, with him noting that all four schools have room for more students. He also hopes to create healthy plans for financial stability, curriculum and facilities. Equally as important is the continued focus on faith formation, or helping students, teachers and families grow in their relationships with God.

“My job is to assist the elementary schools (to) be economically stable and help build strategic plans in coordination with their administrators, pastors and school boards," he said.

A search began this week for someone to succeed Ohnoutka as Scotus’ principal or instructional leader. Swanton said the board will work in conjunction with the community to find that person.

“Jeff is still tied with the school, so everything he does will not only benefit three Catholic schools but, ultimately, Scotus,” Swanton said. “It’s a win-win situation.”