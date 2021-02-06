Eyes on the future: Ohnoutka has high hopes for Catholic education in new role

Jeff Ohnoutka has never been one to be completely satisfied, even when things are going well. He is constantly thinking about what comes next.
“I often find myself thinking about new ways to do things and try and improve, never staying status quo,” Ohnoutka said on Tuesday. “Even though something works, you still have to be brave enough to look at the situation and say, "'are there ways we could be doing this a little bit better?’”
Ohnoutka, who is in his fifth year as president/principal of Scotus Central Catholic, will be afforded that opportunity for the entire Columbus Catholic school system. Announced fittingly just days before this week’s National Catholic Schools Week, a celebration of Catholic education in the U.S., Ohnoutka was named the executive director of Columbus Catholic Schools.
He will stay on as president of Scotus, but later this summer in his new role he will help oversee operations of Columbus’ three Catholic elementary schools (St. Anthony’s, St. Bonaventure and St. Isidore’s) to enhance a unified effort among all the schools and create a Columbus Catholic school system. There are over 1,000 students between pre-K-12th grade in Columbus Catholic Schools and approximately 98% of them will end up at Scotus, according to Ohnoutka, so the move will help guide the district in the right direction.
“Any time an organization wants to keep improving, you have to have someone’s eyes on the ball all of the time. They need (to) be focused on the big picture and help create the vision for moving forward. Otherwise, you are spinning your wheels,” Ohnoutka said, noting principals at each school and the priests are always busy with everyday tasks that require their attention.
“This position allows for a more focused approach. We want to make sure there is a good product there … That we’ve created a model for consistency that can withstand a lot of different things, like the pandemic.”
Ohnoutka’s promotion has been part of a plan over the last two years that included discussions with the three pastors, school administrators and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic School Office. Father Mike Swanton of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church said Ohnoutka was the right person for the job.
“He is a man who deeply cares about his Catholic faith and Catholic education,” Swanton said, noting Ohnoutka will make the district more cohesive, unified, efficient and effective. “He is forward-thinking, and he has a lot of positive energy to make Columbus Catholic Schools even better than they already are.”
Likening the role to that of Troy Loeffelholz and Aaron Plas, superintendents of Columbus Public and Lakeview Community schools, respectively, Ohnoutka has a lot he wants to accomplish.
It will start with addressing enrollment, with him noting that all four schools have room for more students. He also hopes to create healthy plans for financial stability, curriculum and facilities. Equally as important is the continued focus on faith formation, or helping students, teachers and families grow in their relationships with God.
“My job is to assist the elementary schools (to) be economically stable and help build strategic plans in coordination with their administrators, pastors and school boards," he said.
A search began this week for someone to succeed Ohnoutka as Scotus’ principal or instructional leader. Swanton said the board will work in conjunction with the community to find that person.
“Jeff is still tied with the school, so everything he does will not only benefit three Catholic schools but, ultimately, Scotus,” Swanton said. “It’s a win-win situation.”
Ohnoutka’s new title might not come into effect officially until August, but he is not concerned about that. For the last year or so, he has been meeting with principals at the elementary school and helping foster that unified front. He said Columbus Scotus is the largest Catholic high school in the Omaha Archdiocese outside of Omaha, and that he’s determined to build upon the district’s rich legacy so that it’s here for decades to come and thriving.
“We’re blessed to have had Catholic education in Columbus since 1884, and that’s an awesome responsibility. We’ve had that for nearly 140 years … so we want to make sure we’re doing it well, doing it right so that 50 years from now we’ve still got it going and going strong,” Ohnoutka said.
“I’m excited for the opportunity. We have a great school system that has excellent teachers in it, great administrators to work with and a lot of people in our support staff very dedicated to the mission of Catholic education. There is so much potential for our system.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.