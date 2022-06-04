Fabulous Forever offers name brand clothing at a discount

Downtown store Fabulous Forever offers a unique shopping experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Columbus.

At least that’s according to Nicole Saalfeld, who owns the business with Amy Soulliere.

Fabulous Forever, 2508 13th St., offers gently used, name brand clothing at a discount price.

“We're like upscale resale. So we're buy, sell, trade new and like-new kids and adult clothes,” Saalfeld said.

The pair opened the store in 2002 and celebrated the store’s 10th anniversary in February.

“Originally we just started with women. As the years went by, and we expanded, we started taking the kids and men's clothes so now we're just kind of one stop shop for the whole family,” Saalfeld said.

Traveling down 13th Street in the downtown, visitors can immediately spot Fabulous Forever with its signature pink façade and, when walking into the store, can see racks and racks of clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, toys and some home décor.

“It's nice to be able to offer hundreds of different brands all under one roof, lots of different styles and sizes,” she added. “We do extra small up to 3x for guys and girls and then the kids all sizes, newborn to 18/20.”

Shoppers can also expect new merchandise every single time they visit Fabulous Forever.

“We get new inventory in all day, every day,” Saalfeld said. “We add thousands of items every single week so you just never know what you'll find.”

Sandie Fischer, membership and community engagement director at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, also noted the wide array of items that can be found at the store.

“She has such a variety of different brands and it's not old styles. It's new stuff. It's trendy. It's those kind of things that just makes her so special,” Fischer said.

“The variety that she carries right off the bat – you can get stuff for kids, you can get stuff for adults.”

Saaldfeld said in addition to Columbus customers, Fabulous Forever also sees many customers traveling from the surrounding areas as well.

According to Saalfeld, people can bring in their name brand clothes and accessories anytime during store hours. The business accepts all seasons, all year round.

“When people bring their things in we look through them, make you a cash offer for the things that we're interested in and then they would take back anything that we are unable to accept,” she added.

Fabulous Forever is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“We always felt like there was a need for some something like this in our community,” Saalfeld said.

“There weren’t a lot of places to shop and nothing that offered this kind of service. So we just thought it would be something neat to bring to the community.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

