Face shields being created via injection molding at CCC

Wilshusen received assistance in developing his idea from businesses who have donated machinery, materials and has helped in turning his concepts into reality. Major Plastics in Omaha notably donated resin for the parts and designing and engineering for the mold. The headgear is constructed out of recycled plastic which was also donated.

“We’re very thankful for that,” Woodard added. “It helps Ben offer the shields for free.”

Woodard said that they have been faced with some supply issues.

“We’re working with some of the community partners to get some of the supplies,” he said.

Currently, Wilshusen is handling the injection molding machine while two or three other individuals pack the gear to give to ECHDH who then distribute the shields to those who requested it.

Boxes are filled with headgear, transparent shields, rubber bands and assembly instructions.

“Basically what we’re doing on campus is manufacturing them and boxing them,” he noted.

He and workers can practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from each other and are wearing gloves while assembling the gear, Wilshusen said.