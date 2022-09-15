Facilities take part in assisted living week

The theme for this year’s National Assisted Living Week – Sept. 11-17 – is “Joyful Moments,” and local facilities have been busy creating joyful moments with their residents.

The Heritage at Meridian, 4515 38th St., had different colors for each day, and they’ve been partnering with other businesses this week for the celebrations.

“Yesterday [Monday] was green day, which is the color of St. Croix Hospice, and they came in and they donated root beer floats for all the staff and all the residents,” Executive Director Josh Stoddard said. “We had probably, I think, 50 or 60 residents and staff here and then we went to every resident’s room and gave them a root beer float.”

Residents’ families also came by on Monday, and roughly 100 root beer floats were served that day, he added.

Tuesday was blue day; residents and staff took part in minute to win it games, such as attempting to stack as many Oreos as possible one-handed in one minute. Wednesday was pink day and Ascera Care donated pink cupcakes. On Thursday, the facility will have a lemonade stand set up for yellow day as well as a cornhole tournament. Friday will be favorite team day, or Go Huskers, with the color that day being red; happy hour will take place.

Meridian Gardens has also been serving food to go along with the color themes. Stoddard said green Jell-O was served Monday, blueberry cobbler was Tuesday, salmon was Wednesday, Thursday will be lemon bars and Friday will be cherry cake.

“We're assisted living, so we're helping the residents with many of their tasks, whether it's medical or physical or emotional,” Senior Living Counselor Jackie Staack said. “During assisted living, we interact as a family. It's the staff with the residents and together and that's what we take pride in, in our community. It's not just we work here, and they live here; we're a family together.”

Meridian Gardens also has a memory support unit, which is taking part in festivities as well.

Stoddard noted that Meridian Gardens, which is locally owned and operated, wants to recognize that its community is an active one.

“We want to celebrate with them and celebrate the fact that they are living a full life,” Stoddard said.

At Prairie Village Retirement Home, 3000 39th Ave., residents have been taking a Joyful Moments Cruise. Each day they “travel” to different destinations around the world.

“We went to Myrtle Beach on Monday and we hit the boardwalk … we did some gambling and then we hopped on the cruise ship yesterday (Tuesday) to Juneau, Alaska. Then we hightailed it down to Jamaica today (Wednesday), tomorrow (Thursday) we head to Hawaii and then Friday we'll be in Mexico,” Prairie Village Marketing Director Tanisha Palensky said. “Our residents all have passports that we're stamping every day to the destinations and then they each have a boarding pass as well.

Each day also had its own activities and food offerings in store for residents depending on where they were traveling that day.

On Monday, they visited the casino (took part in games like roulette) and enjoyed a prime rib buffet; Tuesday they went deep sea fishing (fished for magnetic fish in a kiddie pool) and had salmon; on Wednesday the Columbus High School drum line performed for residents and staff and the meal was jerk chicken with rice and beans; Thursday a luau will be held and there will be lava cake; and the festivities end on Friday with a guitar player performing and a taco truck will come to the facility.

“They are loving it,” Palensky said of the residents. “They're just kind of sharing their own traveling stories and some have brought us pictures from their travels too that they want us to display.”

Palensky noted that the assisted living week activities give residents something to look forward to.

“It's important to celebrate them. They're amazing people,” Palensky said. “So I think it's always good to make them feel special.”