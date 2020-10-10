Facing the battle: Puetz appreciative of support during cancer battle

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our third-annual "Think Pink" series in collaboration with Columbus Cancer Care, which worked with us to find profile candidates. Read previously published stories on our website. Our masthead on the front page will also be pink throughout the week.
Columbus resident Judith Puetz — known to her friends as Judy — was diagnosed with breast cancer right before Christmas in 2018.
"It was just kind of a shock," Puetz said.
Puetz, 72, said she had kept up with semi-regular home breast examinations and usually went in for a regular mammogram.
"My doctor gave me an order to get a mammogram done. And I had it on my desk at work and it slipped between some other papers. It was months later that I found it," Puetz said. "I put it off again and finally, in November of 2018, I thought, 'This is ridiculous, I'm going to get this done.' So I went in and they found it."
Puetz's tumor was located along her side in her breast. During her home exams, Puetz said, it had never occurred to her to check that far back.
Cancer is prevalent on her mother's side of the family, Puetz said, and her father also had breast cancer. After being diagnosed in December, the plan was to go in for a lumpectomy to remove the bad tissue. But after going back for another ultrasound a month later, her tumor had doubled in size.
And so, Puetz kicked off her battle with cancer with eight sessions of chemotherapy.
"They started me out with a really caustic mixture because they had to shrink that tumor," Puetz said. "It looks like red Kool-Aid and they call it 'red devil.'"
But Puetz said her doctor preferred to call it "red warrior" because it was killing the cancer cells.
Puetz remembered being fatigued and losing weight during her treatment.
Support Local Journalism
"I couldn't eat, I didn't want to eat anything. I lost weight, which was good, I needed to — it's a hell of a diet," Puetz said, laughing.
After a lumpectomy to remove the tumor in her breast, it was on to radiation therapy. Puetz said it was hard to stay in the enclosed space during radiation because she's so claustrophobic.
"I won't even fly," Puetz added.
Puetz said she's still amazed she was able to get through the radiation. Normally, she said, she would have done 30 or so sessions. But Puetz did it in 16 sessions that were longer than normal.
Puetz was given lorazepam for her claustrophobia, she said, and that helped her get through the long radiation therapy sessions.
"As you're in there, that machine is making noises. And I learned to count the revolutions. And I prayed, of course. I'm Catholic so I was praying the rosary in there," Puetz said.
During her cancer treatment, Puetz said she relied heavily on her support network, including members of her church, friends and family members. Her longtime friend Carol Keller was especially important, she said.
"I would go and sit with her when she had chemo several times," Keller said.
"Judy approached it with her usual sense of humor. She has a great sense of humor and she was always upbeat and never appeared to be discouraged. When people talk about having a good attitude, she certainly had that."
On Puetz's last day of chemotherapy, Keller said she gave Puetz a present of RumChata.
The people at the treatment center in Columbus, Puetz said, were also wonderful.
"They are so good up there. I absolutely love those nurses, they're just angels on Earth," Puetz said. "You got to know people and people would come up and visit, they'd bring food. You'd get settled in your chair and they'd bring you a warm blanket. It was great to be able to make those connections."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
