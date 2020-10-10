Facing the battle: Puetz appreciative of support during cancer battle

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our third-annual "Think Pink" series in collaboration with Columbus Cancer Care, which worked with us to find profile candidates. Read previously published stories on our website. Our masthead on the front page will also be pink throughout the week.

Columbus resident Judith Puetz — known to her friends as Judy — was diagnosed with breast cancer right before Christmas in 2018.

"It was just kind of a shock," Puetz said.

Puetz, 72, said she had kept up with semi-regular home breast examinations and usually went in for a regular mammogram.

"My doctor gave me an order to get a mammogram done. And I had it on my desk at work and it slipped between some other papers. It was months later that I found it," Puetz said. "I put it off again and finally, in November of 2018, I thought, 'This is ridiculous, I'm going to get this done.' So I went in and they found it."

Puetz's tumor was located along her side in her breast. During her home exams, Puetz said, it had never occurred to her to check that far back.