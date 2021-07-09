Fairgoers enjoy carnival return

"My brother is out here with us. My cousin has the food stands and games here," he said. "We're like one big family that help keep the carnival together. We're the glue."

If riders contain an inner daredevil, there's Top Gun. It rocks back and forth until it gains enough speed to go upside down.

There's Crazy Dance. With music blaring, riders strap in in a row of 20 people as the machine goes counterclockwise.

Remix also takes riders for a spin. The feet-dangling ride spins attendees in all directions.

One of the most popular rides among attendees was El Loco. Moore said the ride cost almost $800,000 to acquire and was supposed to debut last year.

El Loco features four sections of four riders. The unit rocks back and forth as it spins around. Riders should make sure to wear tight shoes as some pairs flew off during the ride.

The carnival also featured activities for younger kids. Kaleb Puntney brought his family to the fair as his son, Ryker, was able to go on some rides for the first time, having exceeded the 36-inch height threshold.