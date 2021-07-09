Fairgoers enjoy carnival return

The spins, thrills and unique food were back Thursday night for the first night of the carnival at the Platte County Fair at Ag Park in Columbus.
People of all ages took in the fair, happy and eager to check it out after last year's was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a far cry from last summer for Maxx Willison, who attended the fair with a group of friends.
"Last summer there really wasn't anything to do so this is nice," Willison said.
There were a wide range of rides, such as the traditional Ferris wheel and merry-go-rounds to thrill rides that make riders' heart pound and even a little dizzy.
Moore's Greater Shows runs the carnival and manager Rickey Moore Jr. was happy to see it open after being shutdown for over a year because of the pandemic.
"It's great to finally be open," Moore said. "This is our eighth event of the year. Since the coronavirus shutdown, we've been closed for a year and three months. It's good to finally be back out. We finally get to get back to doing what we like to do."
It's a family-run business. Moore's parents owned the carnival, and now his brother and cousin assist in putting it together; they travel across the Midwest, staging carnivals at various fairs.
"My brother is out here with us. My cousin has the food stands and games here," he said. "We're like one big family that help keep the carnival together. We're the glue."
If riders contain an inner daredevil, there's Top Gun. It rocks back and forth until it gains enough speed to go upside down.
There's Crazy Dance. With music blaring, riders strap in in a row of 20 people as the machine goes counterclockwise.
Remix also takes riders for a spin. The feet-dangling ride spins attendees in all directions.
One of the most popular rides among attendees was El Loco. Moore said the ride cost almost $800,000 to acquire and was supposed to debut last year.
El Loco features four sections of four riders. The unit rocks back and forth as it spins around. Riders should make sure to wear tight shoes as some pairs flew off during the ride.
The carnival also featured activities for younger kids. Kaleb Puntney brought his family to the fair as his son, Ryker, was able to go on some rides for the first time, having exceeded the 36-inch height threshold.
"It's nice getting out of the house and being able to go to places," Kaleb said. "My son really enjoys riding and we wanted to come out here. It's a nice night for it."
There were three types of merry-go-rounds: Horses, Hampton motorcycles and 4x4 Tuff 600 Racer ATVs.
Merriam Flodman came in from Waverly to attend the carnival with her granddaughters, Amalie and Mindah Carlson. She said it was fantastic to be back.
Amalie and Mindah both rode the ATV merry-go-round, but Flodman said they had another ride in mind as their favorite.
"The little girls like the tea cups," Flodman said.
Jenni Remter and her family drove in from Lincoln to attend the carnival. She found out about it on Facebook.
"It's a lot of fun," Remter said. "It's good to see everybody in town."
She said her kids' favorite ride was the fun slide.
The carnival runs through Sunday at Ag Park. It'll be open 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Moore is hoping everyone comes out and that the rain stays away.
"I know the farmers need the rain and the ranchers, but the carnival needs to keep the rain away for a little bit," Moore said. "It can rain all it wants Monday and Tuesday."
