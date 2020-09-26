Fall attractions opening this weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Platte County residents wanting to start preparing for Halloween will be able to do so this weekend as two businesses are opening for the fall season.

The Gypsy Camp Curse, a haunted house-style attraction located just south of Monroe on Old Monroe Road, had its first opening of the season Friday night and will continue tonight.

Owner Katie Weddleton said the business started in 2017. It’s a haunted walk-through set up outside.

“We start everyone out at an insane asylum for the criminally insane, spiders, alligators, there are some zombies, killer clowns,” Weddleton said, noting that this year live alligators and snakes will be incorporated into the haunt, as well as a spider tunnel.

For younger visitors, Weddleton noted that she tries to adjust the haunted walk-through to suit individuals’ needs.

“When we do have younger guests, we do try to tone it down a little bit,” she said. “We try to carter the experience to fit the group of people we’re bringing in. We usually try to bring in small groups of four or five, that way it’s a pretty personalized thing. We can pick up pretty well on people.”