Fall events planned in Columbus

With cooler weather around the corner, there will be a variety of events taking place in Columbus to help usher in the arrival of fall.

The fun begins with the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department’s Second annual Pumpkin Carving contest on Sunday, Oct. 9, at Frankfort Square. It starts at 3 p.m., and there will be the following prizes: scariest pumpkin, silliest pumpkin, most creative, best overall carved pumpkin and best overall painted pumpkin.

Parks and Recreation Manager Betsy Eckhardt said the inaugural event saw about 10 participants and they’re expecting about 15-20 this weekend. This year’s contest will be different, she added.

“Last year participants came with their pumpkins done and ready for judging. This year they have that option but we will also have pumpkins with carving and painting stations in Frankfort Square,” Eckhardt said. “We will start the carving and painting at 3 p.m. and judging will begin at 4:30 p.m. We will have some yard games available to play if you get done early or if you're kids/friends that are not participating.”

Additionally, Columbus Public Library Children’s Librarian Brad Hruska will read spooky tales.

A Reef’s Dive and Movie will be held at the Aquatic Center from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. They will be showing “Hocus Pocus.”

Parks and Rec will be holding the Halloween Lights Contest again (registration is due by Oct. 17), as well as the Pumpkin Run on Oct. 22 at Pawnee Park.

This fall, the city has also been holding more events at the Aquatics Center following a community survey in the spring that showed Columbus wanted more family and kid programming.

Eckhardt said the department’s activities are aimed at bringing Columbus’ growing community together to have a good time.

“Our fall events are not only fun for everyone, but they are also very affordable,” Eckhardt said. “Our community can participate in Parks and Recreation activities for free or very low cost. This is a much more affordable option for the whole family to have an afternoon of fun.”

To register for the pumpkin carving contest and/or other parks and rec events, visit secure.rec1.com/NE/columbus-parks-recreation/catalog.

There will be plenty for Columbus residents to do next weekend as well.

The First United Methodist Church is holding its Fall Fest Craft and Vendor Fair 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the church’s Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.

There will be more than 20 vendors at the fair, according to Christian Education and Youth Director Sarah Borgman. Vendors will include regulars such as Mary Kay, Scentsy and Avon, as well as crafters. The crafters include jewelry, upscale recycling items, all types of clothing and one vendor who takes family photos and makes them into an artist collage.

There will be a meal of homemade pie, soup and a sandwich available for $7 for adults and $3 for children aged 10 and under.

“The pies that we are serving for our craft fair are also the pies that we will be selling for our pie sale fundraiser that our youth will be starting up,” Borgman said. “…If they like it, then they can order one and it'll be ready for Thanksgiving.”

The fall fest serves as both a fundraiser for the church’s youth mission team and a way to help support the vendors.

The following day, on Oct. 16, an Oktoberfest German Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, 39452 205th Ave. (Mason Road) in Columbus.

The menu includes bratwurst, German meatballs, Eisbein and sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, hot macaroni salad, American potatoes, a variety of salads, cheesecakes, pies, cupcakes and bars.

The cost of the meal is $13 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-10. Children younger than 4 can eat for free. Tickets will be available at the door. People can order a carry-out meal by calling 402-285-0335.

There will be about 150 desserts available, noted event chairperson Libby Mohlman.

The event has been quite well-attended in the past, with the church seeing 1,000 people from all over the Columbus area before COVID.

With the pandemic calming down, they are starting to see more people come back. In 2021, they saw 930 people.

Mohlman noted the draw of the Oktoberfest German Dinner is, of course, the food.

“People are just can't believe how many desserts there are. You don't go home hungry,” Mohlman said. “There's a lot of German heritage around. And I think a lot of people enjoy the German food that they usually don't eat a lot of.”

Other community events being held this fall include:

Downtown Trick or Treat on Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m. in the downtown area/Frankfort Square. Participating businesses will have an orange dot in their window.

Parkway Plaza, 4471 41 st Ave., is having the Third annual Truck or Treat on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m., with special appearances by Columbus Fire Department, Horn T Zoo and The Columbus Bat.

Ave., is having the Third annual Truck or Treat on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m., with special appearances by Columbus Fire Department, Horn T Zoo and The Columbus Bat. Next Generation Kiwanis of Columbus Trivia Night on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Friedhof Building, 1270 27 th Ave. For more information, visit nextgenkiwanis.com.

Ave. For more information, visit nextgenkiwanis.com. Halloween Vendor Show on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Columbus VFW, 2720 23rd St.