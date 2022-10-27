Fall fun: Ag Park and Connection Christian Church to hold Halloween carnival

Halloween has spurred many a party, get-together, outing and community gathering. This year, for Connection Christian Church and Ag Park, it brings with it a Halloween carnival that’s a first for both organizations.

The Rev. Mike Moser said the idea stemmed from one of the church’s members, Amber Furby, who works at Ag Park and made a suggestion to her manager while they were brainstorming a fun fall activity to host.

“When Ag Park wanted to do something for Halloween, they thought of the church, had seen the things we’ve done in the community and felt we’d do a good job with that and asked if we’d be interested in participating,” Moser said.

Furby said she got the idea from the church’s previous Halloween events, when the church was located at the Northtown Mall and before COVID-19 was a concern.

“We’ve always had Halloween outreach for our church, this time Ag Park had a donation and was wondering if we wanted to team up and do something for the community,” Furby said.

Ag Park General Manager Sarah Middleton said Ag Park has been wanting to do some sort of Halloween or fall-themed activity for several years but the timing never quite works out.

“We have wanted to do like a trunk or treat or something in previous years, but we always talked about it too late,” Middleton said. “This year we brought it to the board’s attention ahead of time and got the go-ahead.”

The carnival, Moser said, consists of several games built by volunteers in the church, as well as several games involving small pumpkins.

“They could be anything from a ring toss to a horse race, the little ponies they can take around. We have the inflatables, the bounce house and obstacle course, also a regular obstacle course where they have to navigate through things,” Moser said.

Attendees can also get their faces painted by Revolution, a teen group from the Center for Survivors, or paint a pumpkin to take home, provided by Daniels Produce.

“It will be fun, a good time to see people, meet people and spread Halloween spirit,” Furby said.

For the older crowd, there will be ball games like gaga ball and nine-square-in-the-air and a hayrack ride as well. The goal, Moser said, is to provide a safe, low-cost event for families in the community.

“We understand there’s lots of activities out there and we’re in a time where it seems like everybody is pinching pennies,” Moser said. “The cost of things is going up so we want to be able to provide low-cost family activities in a safe environment that you don’t have to worry about bringing your kids out to.

The event is free of charge, and will run from 6-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. Concessions will be available for those who want to eat at the carnival, for a low cost.

“You don’t have to eat before you come, just get the kids in costumes and get out the door. We’ll have hot dogs, chips, pretzels, popcorn, plenty of food and drink options,” Moser said.

The carnival, Moser said, is a community outreach. In a time where going door-to-door and knocking can be a little worrying or uncertain, these kind of events give people something else to do and an opportunity to meet the church.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to really give back to the community and let them know ‘We’re here, we care’ and if something comes up in your life and you’re looking for a little hope, perhaps you’ll consider turning to us,” Moser said.