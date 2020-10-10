Fall is a time of changes

Low humidity days are my favorites in the fall as I admire them the most. Early deer hunters from their stands see our local fox squirrels gathering winter stores and preparing their cold weather hideaways for those cool days and nights ahead. Most bird species have begun migration and the sounds of large blackbird flocks and other shorebirds are in motion or have already left. Mammals that hibernate are beginning metabolic changes to prepare for a hefty sleep ahead. Predator fish execute some last big bites in late September and early October.

Ants get ready for winter by putting away their winter food; we get ready by storing fat in our body. Some of us do a better job than others. During the seasonal change, which occurs around late summer/early fall, our brain tells our body to increase its insulin resistance. As a result, our liver can increase fat production, and our adipose and non-adipose tissues can store fat to get ready for winter. As if food commercials weren’t bad enough.

The sounds of ducks and geese migrating trigger a response of low concentration and work lethargy in every day chores in many of our local outdoorsman who love to hunt (I am proud to be one of them). For me the smell of decaying leaves on those frosty mornings says it all that those beautiful days of fall are short-lived in the heartland and the cold slap of winter awaits.