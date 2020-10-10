Fall is a time of changes

A time of year our family always waited for-when Virginia creeper was turning vibrant red twisting and turning up the trunks of the old growth cottonwoods growing along the Loup River near Columbus. As I drove our young family across the U.S. 81 bridge, to school a few decades ago my sons and daughters would talk about the upcoming fall events that would bring smiles to everyone’s faces and creeper was our signal.
Ah, yes, cool, low or no wind mornings, you can almost see your breath, crickets and a few locusts slowly singing their last summer love and territory songs on a comfortable morning walk. All the golds, yellows, oranges and red colors are starting, fall is coming!
As a general rule, temperature, light, and water supply have an influence on the degree and the duration of fall color. Typically photoperiod (the amount of light in a day) will initiate color change, but other factors matter. Low temperatures above freezing will favor anthocyanin formation producing bright reds in maples, shrubs and vines like Virginia creeper. However, early frost will weaken the brilliant red color. Rainy and/or overcast days tend to increase the intensity of fall colors.
Along with the green pigment are yellow to orange pigments, carotenes and xanthophyll pigments which, for example, give the orange color to a carrot. Most of the year, these colors are masked by great amounts of green coloring provided by chlorophyll. During the spring and summer the leaves have served as factories where most of the foods necessary for the tree's growth are manufactured. This food-making process takes place in the leaf in numerous cells containing chlorophyll. In the fall we get to see the rest of the story.
Low humidity days are my favorites in the fall as I admire them the most. Early deer hunters from their stands see our local fox squirrels gathering winter stores and preparing their cold weather hideaways for those cool days and nights ahead. Most bird species have begun migration and the sounds of large blackbird flocks and other shorebirds are in motion or have already left. Mammals that hibernate are beginning metabolic changes to prepare for a hefty sleep ahead. Predator fish execute some last big bites in late September and early October.
Ants get ready for winter by putting away their winter food; we get ready by storing fat in our body. Some of us do a better job than others. During the seasonal change, which occurs around late summer/early fall, our brain tells our body to increase its insulin resistance. As a result, our liver can increase fat production, and our adipose and non-adipose tissues can store fat to get ready for winter. As if food commercials weren’t bad enough.
The sounds of ducks and geese migrating trigger a response of low concentration and work lethargy in every day chores in many of our local outdoorsman who love to hunt (I am proud to be one of them). For me the smell of decaying leaves on those frosty mornings says it all that those beautiful days of fall are short-lived in the heartland and the cold slap of winter awaits.
This year more than most I ask where did summer (and even spring!), go? Must be the time warp the COVID beast has brought us in to. As my body matures to arthritic nobility, I can’t help but think how I wrap Christmas lights around a saguaro cactus…just a few miles south of here. Yes, a snowbird is born. Look out fall, here we come!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
