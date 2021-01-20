FAMILY AFFAIR: Humphrey sisters open boutique

Having previously just been operating an online store, three Platte County sisters have taken a big step for their business by opening a storefront in Humphrey.
Identical twins Kelsi Korus and Kim Fluckiger, along with older sister Tanya Foltz, opened a physical location for Loveleigh Lane LLC, a women’s clothing boutique, in December at 300 Main St. They are all Humphrey natives, having grown up in the area and graduated from St. Francis High School.
“Kimberly and (I) had started it upstairs in my house actually. It was an online boutique, strictly just online,” Korus said. “We started in April of 2016, so we’ve been doing this a little while. And then we had Tanya come join the crew a little down the road. She knew how to do everything and it just seemed right.”
Foltz noted they were originally wanting an empty lot to construct a new building, but they couldn’t find exactly what they were looking for in Humphrey.
“Then we heard about the old Pfeifer Photography building becoming (available) for sale and we immediately called Keith Pfeifer and struck up a deal,” Foltz said.
They didn’t have to make any major changes as the building was already decorated nicely, they added.
“We really haven’t had to do much work in here yet. We hope to do some renovating in the near future,” Fluckiger said. “But, you know, it used to be a photography studio and it was set up with some pretty neat backgrounds, barn doors. Keith did a really good job in here.”
Loveleigh Lane LLC’s stock features shirts, jeans, jewelry, shoes and accessories. As the business expands, the sisters plan for merchandise to grow, too.
“I guess right now we’re just kind of focused on our age group (early 30s); it applies to older women as well as high school kids,” Foltz said. “We want to expand to kids' clothing further down the line and maybe even older women’s clothing as well.”
Currently, the business occupies the front half of the building, and there is plenty of room for growth in the future, they added.
Foltz also works part time at the family farm, doing bookkeeping, and part-time at the boutique. Korus and Fluckiger focus solely on Loveleigh Lane. All three women also keep busy raising their children.
Foltz, Fluckiger and Korus have three other sisters and a brother. It’s a large family, but they are all close and get along well, making the business run smoother.
“We’ve always gotten along really well. Kim and Kelsi and I, we’ve been mistaken for triplets a time or two,” Foltz said. “Through high school, we were best friends, we played sports together, we’ve lived together in college. This is like a dream come true for us, to have a different twist on things but to come together and make it our own and have fun with it.”
Since opening a physical location last month, they’ve gotten a great amount of support from the Humphrey community and nearby areas. Foltz added the previous owners of the building were supportive of the sisters’ endeavors.
“They let us come in here a month early before we closed on the building… we were open for Christmas and we were able to get those Christmas sales, people were able to shop for gifts,” Foltz said. “Keith and Pam have been the best to work with so we’re truly blessed with community support.”
People can still shop online at loveleighlanellc.com. The sisters do not yet have a phone established at the physical store, but those wanting to contact them can do so via Facebook. The business is open 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
“The business I’d say has doubled for sure the last couple of years,” Korus added. “The support has just been amazing.”
