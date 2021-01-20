FAMILY AFFAIR: Humphrey sisters open boutique

Having previously just been operating an online store, three Platte County sisters have taken a big step for their business by opening a storefront in Humphrey.

Identical twins Kelsi Korus and Kim Fluckiger, along with older sister Tanya Foltz, opened a physical location for Loveleigh Lane LLC, a women’s clothing boutique, in December at 300 Main St. They are all Humphrey natives, having grown up in the area and graduated from St. Francis High School.

“Kimberly and (I) had started it upstairs in my house actually. It was an online boutique, strictly just online,” Korus said. “We started in April of 2016, so we’ve been doing this a little while. And then we had Tanya come join the crew a little down the road. She knew how to do everything and it just seemed right.”

Foltz noted they were originally wanting an empty lot to construct a new building, but they couldn’t find exactly what they were looking for in Humphrey.

“Then we heard about the old Pfeifer Photography building becoming (available) for sale and we immediately called Keith Pfeifer and struck up a deal,” Foltz said.

They didn’t have to make any major changes as the building was already decorated nicely, they added.