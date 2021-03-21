Family business: Brent Behlen proud to be continuing family's farming legacy

Myron started working full-time on the farm back in 1970. He helped raise the hogs and a few cattle that were on the land.

"It was a lot of hard work," Myron said. "... There weren't so many big operators, it was smaller hog farms back then. Just about every farm had some of those."

Times may have changed over the years, but the Behlen clan's farm remains.

Bo is the fifth generation to assist in his family's farm. The high school junior is relatively new to farm work as he first started helping his dad about two to three years ago. Bo does chores such as raking hay, moving hay bales and sorting cattle.

"It's the bigger stuff that I help out with," Bo said.

Bo was able to assist his dad more last year as Lakeview went to remote learning due to COVID-19. This allowed Bo to check the cattle at 11 p.m., giving Brent the chance to go to bed earlier.

"That was a big help," Brent said. "It's been nice to have him here helping me."

When Bo's in school, he does cross country in the fall. But one of his favorite activities is archery, which he said he does around five days a week. Bo also has a job after school, where he works at a local taxidermist.