Family business: Brent Behlen proud to be continuing family's farming legacy

Just north of town, Brent Behlen lives in his family's home that his great-grandfather built more than 100 years ago.
And, like his family before him, Brent, the fourth-generation farmer, has kept up Behlen's agricultural roots by tending to his farm year-round.
These days, Brent lives in his family-built home with his wife, Jaci, and son, Bo, a Lakeview High School junior. Brent currently raises cattle and grows corn, alfalfa and soybeans on his land with the aid of his son.
Brent originally grew up in a home about a mile away from where he lives today. He may not have initially grown up in his great-grandfather's home, but he has several memories of coming over to help his family.
"When I got older, I would help out my great uncle Loren. We used to raise some chickens and I would have to clean out the chicken barn," Brent recalled, with a laugh. "I would help with different things like that."
Those activities ran the gamut. He said he would aid his father, Myron, by sorting and moving hogs, as well as by doing fieldwork and helping out during harvest season. His love of this work can be traced back to when he was younger.
"I always wanted to drive the tractor with my dad and grandpa when I was really little," he said.
But Brent didn't always have plans to come back home and tend to the farm. After graduating high school, he went to college for a couple of years in the hopes of becoming an electrician.
Brent ended up going back to his family farm to help his father. Soon after, Brent got married to his wife and, a few years later, their first child, a daughter, Jocilynn, came along.
Although their family had a history of raising hogs, Brent and Myron switched over into raising cattle when they became business partners in 2014. Soon, Myron semi-retired and passed over the farm to his son. Myron still lives nearby and helps his son with various activities.
"It thrills me," said Myron, about seeing his son and grandson continue to keep up the family farm.
Memories of growing up on the farm can easily come to Myron. He said he remembers back to when the home had a sidewalk around the house, and his siblings would race around that track on their ride bikes.
As he got older, Myron also helped with a few chores for his elders. Depending on the season, he came home and put the straw in the barn's hayloft.
Brent also recalled participating in that same activity when he was younger. He said at the age of 4 he would assist his great-grandmother in that, joking back then he was a little too short to actually put the straw in the hayloft.
Myron started working full-time on the farm back in 1970. He helped raise the hogs and a few cattle that were on the land.
"It was a lot of hard work," Myron said. "... There weren't so many big operators, it was smaller hog farms back then. Just about every farm had some of those."
Times may have changed over the years, but the Behlen clan's farm remains.
Bo is the fifth generation to assist in his family's farm. The high school junior is relatively new to farm work as he first started helping his dad about two to three years ago. Bo does chores such as raking hay, moving hay bales and sorting cattle.
"It's the bigger stuff that I help out with," Bo said.
Bo was able to assist his dad more last year as Lakeview went to remote learning due to COVID-19. This allowed Bo to check the cattle at 11 p.m., giving Brent the chance to go to bed earlier.
"That was a big help," Brent said. "It's been nice to have him here helping me."
When Bo's in school, he does cross country in the fall. But one of his favorite activities is archery, which he said he does around five days a week. Bo also has a job after school, where he works at a local taxidermist.
Bo, who is over a year away from graduating from high school, said he doesn't have plans to continue at his family farm. He said he's had a few ideas of what he wanted to study in college, but it wasn't until recently he's thought about going into mechatronics.
"I would be working with robots. I've been looking into that a little bit," he said. "(Other) than that, I'm a little bit undecided."
The oldest Behlen sibling, Jocilynn, is currently studying animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and will graduate later this year in December. Brent said she plans on continuing her studies in Norfolk as she'll learn to become a veterinary technician.
Brent said even though his son doesn't plan to continue the family farm, he had the same feeling as Bo when he was his age.
"I wanted to be an electrician basically," Brent said. "That was what I was thinking about doing in that stage of my life. My dad wasn't sure if I wanted to come back and take over the farm someday. But I ended up doing it. I'm very glad that I got the opportunity to come back and do that full-time."
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.