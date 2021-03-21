 Skip to main content
Family business: Brent Behlen proud to be continuing family's farming legacy
behlenfarm1

Linda and Myron Behlen stand at the family farm many years ago.

 COURTESY PHOTO
behlenfarm4

Brent Behlen checks on his calf at his family farm. The calf was only a few weeks old at the time. 

Just north of town, Brent Behlen lives in his family's home that his great-grandfather built more than 100 years ago.

And, like his family before him, Brent, the fourth-generation farmer, has kept up Behlen's agricultural roots by tending to his farm year-round.

These days, Brent lives in his family-built home with his wife, Jaci, and son, Bo, a Lakeview High School junior. Brent currently raises cattle and grows corn, alfalfa and soybeans on his land with the aid of his son.

Brent originally grew up in a home about a mile away from where he lives today. He may not have initially grown up in his great-grandfather's home, but he has several memories of coming over to help his family.

"When I got older, I would help out my great uncle Loren. We used to raise some chickens and I would have to clean out the chicken barn," Brent recalled, with a laugh. "I would help with different things like that."

Those activities ran the gamut. He said he would aid his father, Myron, by sorting and moving hogs, as well as by doing fieldwork and helping out during harvest season. His love of this work can be traced back to when he was younger.

behlenfarm7

Brent Behlen, left, and his grandfather, George, pose for a photo on the family farm. 

"I always wanted to drive the tractor with my dad and grandpa when I was really little," he said.

But Brent didn't always have plans to come back home and tend to the farm. After graduating high school, he went to college for a couple of years in the hopes of becoming an electrician.

Brent ended up going back to his family farm to help his father. Soon after, Brent got married to his wife and, a few years later, their first child, a daughter, Jocilynn, came along.

Although their family had a history of raising hogs, Brent and Myron switched over into raising cattle when they became business partners in 2014. Soon, Myron semi-retired and passed over the farm to his son. Myron still lives nearby and helps his son with various activities.

behlenfarm2

Myron Behlen, left, and his father, George, pose for a photo on the family farm back in the day. 

"It thrills me," said Myron, about seeing his son and grandson continue to keep up the family farm.

Memories of growing up on the farm can easily come to Myron. He said he remembers back to when the home had a sidewalk around the house, and his siblings would race around that track on their ride bikes.

behlenfarm9

Brent Behlen checks on his horse at his family farm. 

As he got older, Myron also helped with a few chores for his elders. Depending on the season, he came home and put the straw in the barn's hayloft.

Brent also recalled participating in that same activity when he was younger. He said at the age of 4 he would assist his great-grandmother in that, joking back then he was a little too short to actually put the straw in the hayloft.

Myron started working full-time on the farm back in 1970. He helped raise the hogs and a few cattle that were on the land.

"It was a lot of hard work," Myron said. "... There weren't so many big operators, it was smaller hog farms back then. Just about every farm had some of those."

Times may have changed over the years, but the Behlen clan's farm remains.

Bo is the fifth generation to assist in his family's farm. The high school junior is relatively new to farm work as he first started helping his dad about two to three years ago. Bo does chores such as raking hay, moving hay bales and sorting cattle.

"It's the bigger stuff that I help out with," Bo said.

behlenfarm6

Brent Behlen, middle, his son, Bo, and his father, Myron, stand in front of the home built by Brent's great-grandfather over 100 years ago. 

Bo was able to assist his dad more last year as Lakeview went to remote learning due to COVID-19. This allowed Bo to check the cattle at 11 p.m., giving Brent the chance to go to bed earlier.

"That was a big help," Brent said. "It's been nice to have him here helping me."

When Bo's in school, he does cross country in the fall. But one of his favorite activities is archery, which he said he does around five days a week. Bo also has a job after school, where he works at a local taxidermist.

behlenfarm8

Jaci Behlen holds her-then daughter, Jocilynn, several years ago while a calf comes up to greet the pair on the family farm. That calf would come up to their home to get bottle-fed every day, according to Brent Behlen. 

Bo, who is over a year away from graduating from high school, said he doesn't have plans to continue at his family farm. He said he's had a few ideas of what he wanted to study in college, but it wasn't until recently he's thought about going into mechatronics.

"I would be working with robots. I've been looking into that a little bit," he said. "(Other) than that, I'm a little bit undecided."

The oldest Behlen sibling, Jocilynn, is currently studying animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and will graduate later this year in December. Brent said she plans on continuing her studies in Norfolk as she'll learn to become a veterinary technician.

Brent said even though his son doesn't plan to continue the family farm, he had the same feeling as Bo when he was his age.

behlenfarm5

Three generations of the Behlen family, Bo, left, his father, Brent, and his grandfather, Myron, stand recently in front of the old family barn. 

"I wanted to be an electrician basically," Brent said. "That was what I was thinking about doing in that stage of my life. My dad wasn't sure if I wanted to come back and take over the farm someday. But I ended up doing it. I'm very glad that I got the opportunity to come back and do that full-time."

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

