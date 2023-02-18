Casey Schwarting wasn’t born in a grocery store, but he’s spent a lot of his life in them.

Some of the Columbus native’s favorite memories date back to when he was just an elementary school kid and was dropped off to hang out at the grocery store, where his father worked. He often would hang out in the backroom waiting for his dad to finish up, and considered himself lucky if there were some produce crates around.

“There would be a little fort built out of a watermelon bin back there, so I would hang out,” Schwarting recalled. “I grew up in the grocery store; I have been hanging out in the grocery store my whole life.”

A few decades later, things have come full circle for Schwarting. He’s now the store manager of the local Hy-Vee, though now it's at 3010 23rd St. Like his father before him, he’s a proud grocer and family man raising his family in his hometown.

“It’s definitely not something I thought about. This was always a dream, but I never thought it would ever come true, to be honest,” Schwarting said. “I always just wanted to get in the area of Columbus. It’s a dream come true to be here, raising my family in Columbus.”

After years of making forts and entertaining himself in the grocery stores his dad ran as a kid, a 14-year-old Schwarting jumped at the opportunity in the late 1990s to join the team at the local Hy-Vee. His father was assistant store manager at the Columbus location, which was then still in the building that today houses Hobby Lobby, 2172 33rd Ave. He went on to work in the frozen department before graduating from Lakeview Junior-Senior High School.

Upon high school graduation, he opted to pursue his college education at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. There is when it became clear to him what he wanted to do with his life.

“Going to school, I still worked at Hy-Vee down in Lincoln. I became a shift manager, and some leaders at the store began talking to me about it being a possible career path,” he said, noting watching his dad in the business all those years also had a profound impact on him.

The next several years were a whirlwind. Schwarting continued pursuing a degree in business at Central Community College-Columbus, where he met his now-wife, Leanne. They married and relocated to Norfolk, where she attended Wayne State College and he worked at Hy-Vee.

“I just kept going through the ranks as a manager, overseeing different departments,” Schwarting said.

His career ended up bringing them to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where Schwarting served as an assistant manager of a Hy-Vee store there for some time.

Although the Schwartings were enjoying Council Bluffs, they also desired to one day return to Columbus to be closer to family. As fate would have it, Schwarting’s father, Daryl, in 2014 decided to retire as an assistant store manager of the Columbus Hy-Vee after decades in the industry. Hy-Vee brought his son in to take the reins.

Two years ago, Schwarting was promoted to store manager.

“The second I knew this was going to be a career for me, I hoped to come back home and work in this store and raise my family here,” Schwarting said. “We live in an incredible community, no doubt, to raise a family.

“This will be our home for the rest of our lives. We have no plans to leave Columbus at all. It’s just a great place to raise a family and watch your kids grow old.”

Schwarting is doing his part to ensure Columbus continues to grow and be a place for families. Besides coaching various youth athletics, he’s an avid outdoorsman.

As such, he and a group of his childhood friends helped reform the Platte County Pheasants Forever chapter, a national nonprofit that aims to “conserve pheasants and other wildlife through habitat improvements, education, public access and conservation advocacy in North America.” The local chapter held its first-ever youth hunt in 2020, giving kids of various ages the chance to learn how to properly hunt and harvest animals.

“The outdoors is my passion,” Schwarting said. “So when hunting season comes around, I’m outdoors.”

Professionally, Schwarting insists he’s living a dream. Being the store manager at the Columbus Hy-Vee was something he never imagined would actually happen. It has brought his life full circle.

“Some of these people raised me,” he said, noting Frozen Manager Rory Ross and Product Manager Jason Brandl were among the many who were there when he started as a teenager (Brandl was the dairy manager at that time). “There are a lot of individuals here who taught me life lessons growing up that are still here, so it’s extremely humbling for me to be here.

“Everyone takes care of each other here; it definitely feels like family.”

The elder Schwarting said having the youngest of his three sons grow up and follow in his footsteps was purely coincidence, noting he’s proud of him and happy to have him back in Columbus.

“If anything, I probably tried to get him to do something else. But I would have supported him no matter what,” Daryl said. “I think he just understands what’s important in the business, and that’s your customers and your employees. I think all too often people get caught up in the money and profits. That becomes the focus rather than what’s really important.”

Schwarting said he loves what he does, but noted it isn’t always easy. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause problems for the industry, like many others.

“The logistics of getting stuff here; there are still issues with finding products, and that’s been a battle the last few years,” he said. “And then staffing. Companies we deal with, like everybody else, don’t have the staff, so we’re always fighting to get products to our customers. Most people tend to think that’s behind us, but it’s not.”

What keeps him smiling is giving area youth the chance to enter the workforce at his store. He said it has and continues to be amazing to watch young people grow and evolve in their roles during their time at Hy-Vee.

“Some of our people on their first day on the job, they can’t even look anybody in the eye and say, ‘hi,’” he said. “And then to watch them become very outgoing, professional individuals, is a very rewarding path.”

Ironically, he’s well aware his own boys, 12-year-old Gavin and 10-year-old Peyton, will be those kids who join the Hy-Vee team in a few years. He’ll get to mentor and watch them grow up in the grocery business just like his dad did with him.

“Oh yeah, no doubt. They talk about it all the time,” Schwarting said. “That will be fun.”

Matt Lindberg is a Columbus resident, award-winning journalist and former managing editor of The Columbus Telegram.