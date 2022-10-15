Family business set to open

Working with family can be tough, but Lynsay and Cody Luchsinger, along with Cody’s brother Trevor Luchsinger, have found that sweet spot.

“Our personalities really get along well, and complement each other in that way. We’re all totally unique, and bring different things to the table and we thought it would be really fun to do something like this,” Cody said.

Together, the Luchsingers are opening up Columbus' latest business – Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The road to this opening started when the three studied business at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“We’ve always aspired to be entrepreneurs and start something,” Cody said. “Obviously, Lynsay has started a business that has been extremely successful, and Trevor has his own cattle herd so he has his own business (and is a broker as well). We decided to come together.”

Based out of Columbus, Lynsay owns a franchise finance brokerage firm, Franchise Capital Solutions, which provides financing for franchise-specific businesses nationwide. After looking for other opportunities for quite a while, they landed on Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Lynsay has a corporate relationship with the Tropical Smoothie brand, which is how the Luchsingers heard about this opportunity. She added there was an open market here.

“Because we liked the brand, liked the menu, obviously liked the numbers on the back end, we thought it was something we’d take a second look at in terms of a second business,” Cody said. “We have been wanting to get into a franchise for a while – something franchise because that’s the type of business that she (Lynsay) specifically has a lot of knowledge in.”

There were other businesses that they looked into, but they just weren’t a fit.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe was founded in Florida. This business has started its growth on the coasts and is moving inland in the U.S., Cody said. There are more than 1,150 cafes nationally.

One of the biggest draws of Tropical Smoothie Cafe was that it also offers food, Cody said. They are able to offer something to a variety of customers whether they are looking for a smoothie or a bite to eat.

When doing their research, they visited a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Papillion.

There, they tried the food, and fell in love with the menu, Cody said. Lynsay and Cody had never been to a Tropical Smoothie Cafe before so they tried just about everything on the menu.

“We tasted it and it was awesome,” Cody said. “The menu is not a greasy burger, taco or pizza – it’s a healthier-motivated menu.”

The healthy vibe is even seen in the smoothies with each being fruit or vegetable based with fruit concentrate, instead of being juice based. The food is not fried, it’s grilled. There are gluten-free options, and breakfast is served all day.

When it comes to their favorite items, Lynsay likes the peanut butter cup smoothie with white chocolate. Her favorite food item right now is a promo item – white cheddar chicken flatbread.

“That’s the fun thing about Tropical Smoothie is that they bring in promos,” Lynsay said. “Every quarter, they introduce one or two new food items and one or two new smoothie items. You have three months with that promo before they switch it out so it’s not the same menu. They are constantly bringing in new things and changing things up which is nice.”

After landing on Tropical Smoothie Cafe as their second business, the Luchsingers talked to corporate and initially signed on for two stores. The first being in Columbus and the second being in Omaha. Recently, the Luchsingers signed on for a third store which will be located either in Omaha or Fremont, depending on the availability of real estate.

The Luchsinger brothers are originally from Columbus. The family farms, with their father being the fourth generation.

Columbus was chosen as the first location, among many other reasons, because it’s close to home. With this as their first store, if something should go wrong, they can address it right away, Cody said.

“(Corporate suggested), start in your hometown first,” Trevor said.

“It’s where we’re from, it’s where we live,” Cody said.

“The feeling of opening in your hometown first – the community will rally around you,” Lynsay added.

Growing to Omaha also makes sense for the trio because they all have lived there as well. Like Columbus, they are familiar with the market. Should they expand into Fremont, Trevor said, Tropical Smoothie would fit in with the town being a college town and its growth.

The Luchsingers are excited for their opening. The Tropical Smoothie culture and brand is super cool, Cody said.

“The food menu is much different than what Columbus has,” Trevor added.

Located by the corner of 23rd Street and 33rd Avenue, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will house a dining room and a drive-through. Along with 26 seats, there is a smoothie bar where patrons can watch their smoothie being made.

“The kids like that. They always like sitting up there and watching,” Lynsay added.

Pending construction delays, Cody said, they should open Tuesday, Nov. 15. They are currently hiring, and will employ more than 30 people.

For more information, visit tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.