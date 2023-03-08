Columbus Family Dollar is seeking a retail liquor license to sell alcohol in its store.

The matter was the subject of a public hearing held during the March 6 Columbus City Council meeting, as city staff initially recommended denial of the efforts.

Police Chief Charles Sherer said the police department’s investigator who handles liquor licenses visited Family Dollar, 2007 23rd St., and noted two areas of concern in his report – the lack of surveillance cameras and of staffing.

Sherer added that on March 6, before the city council meeting, he learned that Family Dollar installed cameras that day.

“Before the police department would make any recommendation, I think we need to go out and do a follow-up investigation to ensure that those cameras are in fact up and operational,” Sherer said.

Only one employee working in the store at one time was also a concern, he added.

“If they’re on the other side of the store helping another customer, then there’s nobody up front watching anybody that might be leaving through the entry/exit, and that was a concern of the investigator as well,” Sherer said.

Jonathan Crumly, a Georgia-based representative of Family Dollar, noted the plan had been for the cameras to be up and running by May and he also learned on March 6 that they were installed and fully operational.

Crumly provided data on shoplifting reports made at the 42 Family Dollar stores in Nebraska.

“What he (manager of asset protection) determined based on internal reporting is that there is a very infrequent rate of shoplifting in general at Family Dollar stores,” Crumly said. “Within those 42 total stores, 12 are licensed in the state to sell alcohol. Those stores experience the exact same level of shoplifting which we determined to be less than one report per year for these stores, and that goes back over the past two years.”

Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski asked for the number of underage sales reported, to which Crumly there responded none that he knew of.

Terry Anheuser, a Family Dollar district manager based out of Colorado who is training the new district manager for this area, noted that in all Family Dollar stores, the alcohol is located near the registers where staff have a direct line of sight on them.

Video can be watched by corporate and the district manager at any time and is generally kept for 30 days, Anheuser added.

“If there is an issue, we definitely have enough time to research and find a resolution to that issue,” Anheuser said.

As for staffing, he said, there is usually only one person working in the mornings while they generally have two people working at night.

Anheuser added that for the Family Dollar stores he oversees in Colorado, in the five years they have sold alcohol, they only had one instance of someone trying to steal alcohol and that person had been caught while trying to leave.

Sherer indicated the investigator will return to Family Dollar to verify the cameras are confirmed as working and follow up on the staffing concerns

Council members considered approving the application pending a satisfactory report from the police department, which City Administrator Tara Vasicek said needed clarification on if a satisfactory report means just the cameras are working or both the cameras and staffing.

Sherer noted the department’s concerns are both issues.

“If there’s nobody at the front, who’s watching the cameras and who’s watching the liquor cabinets?” he said.

Mayor Jim Bulkley added the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission will be the entity to issue the liquor permit, as the city council’s decision is whether to recommend approval or denial to the commission.

First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte noted she would prefer to wait on the vote until the police department’s updated report is received.

Charlie Bahr, the other first ward council member, said he spoke with a man who worked at Maynard’s and Liquor Mart, both old liquor stores in Columbus. This person said he had always been the only employee on staff, Bahr added.

“Both of those establishments are gone and I don’t know what’s changed in the time from there until today, but it would seem to me if it was good then it should be good now,” Bahr said.

Bulkley shared he didn’t believe it to be the city’s responsibility to tell a business what their staffing needs are.

“I understand our concern for safeguarding our youth (that) are underage, but we challenge you to do that. We can look to revoke your license,” Bulkley told the Family Dollar representatives. “That’s the other thing I would lay out there, if misbehavior is there your license could be gone.”

The council OK’d a recommendation of approval for Family Dollar’s liquor license application, contingent upon the verification of cameras being installed and operational, as well as the application of Chad Thomas as manager in conjunction with the liquor license, contingent upon the liquor license application’s approval.

In business, Hope Freshour was sworn in as a new fourth ward council member. John Lohr previously held that position but resigned due to personal reasons earlier this year.

Freshour currently serves as the executive director of the Columbus Area United Way and serves on the Women’s Worship Together Steering Committee and the board of Marigold Lanes Transitional Housing. She currently volunteers for TeamMates, Platte County Food Pantry and Mobile Food Pantry Distribution and is involved at her church.

“I am honored and humbled to represent the Fourth Ward as a member of the City Council. I am eager to serve and looking forward to learning from community members to ensure their voices are represented,” Freshour said, in a City of Columbus press release. “My hope is to be an engaged listener, open to comments, and information. To provide proper representation for the community regarding their interests and concerns and to build collaboration, streamline processes to have a vibrant and thriving community.”

Additionally, the council approved amending a residency requirement in a collective bargaining agreement with the police department’s union. The previous requirement was that employees had to live within 30 minutes of Columbus; now there is no residency requirement.

“I’m not happy that we have to allow our first responders to live outside of our community, but we do to be able to get the quality of first responders that we need,” Bulkley said. “Because of that, I think this is a change in our policy that makes sense.”