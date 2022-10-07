Family history: Jillian Cuda's experience with her mother's breast cancer

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our fourth-annual "Think Pink" series in partnership with Columbus Cancer Care. Read previously published stories on our website. Our masthead on the front page will also be pink throughout the week.

One thing physicians check for when assessing the likelihood of cancer is family history, as it can be "passed down" in a sense from parent to child. Mutations of the BRCA2 gene, in charge of tumor suppression, can dramatically increase one's chances of getting cancer.

When Jillian Cuda and her sister Abby Runde were in high school, their mother, Christine Runde, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"My mom was diagnosed at 40. She'd had her first mammogram and they found a lump. She battled for five years and ended up passing away. Me and my sister were very young at that time and her doctor sort of became family for us," Cuda said.

Runde said being so young at the time and living in a smaller community in Missouri, their experience with breast cancer was minimal and not good.

"We didn't know much about it, being from a small town. Everyone we knew who'd had it had passed away," Runde said. "I think it was kind of a shock at first, adjusting to that lifestyle since we were so young and still dependent on her."

While in college, Cuda met her now-husband, Lloyd Cuda. They married and moved to the Schuyler area, and Jillian began working at Lakeview Community Schools District in Columbus. The pair had three children, and Jillian decided she wanted to ensure the same issues did not befall her as they had her mother.

"I got a new doctor, told them my story and we just monitored it. I had three children, and three years ago when I had the last one, I told my doctor I wanted to do the proactive stuff so I could raise my kids," Cuda said.

That involved a blood test to check for the BRCA2 mutation that makes one more prone to several types of cancer. The results came back positive.

"My sister had it at the same time because we do everything together and my sister was negative. From there, my doctor referred me to a specialist," Cuda said.

Runde said shortly before getting tested for BRCA2, she had had several lumps removed, which, when her sister's results came back positive, really pushed her to get tested. Her insurance provider agreed, and her results came back negative.

Cuda decided to have a double mastectomy, in order to dramatically reduce her likelihood of developing breast cancer. This dropped her likelihood from nearly certainly going to get breast cancer to lower than the average person's likelihood.

"It wasn't 'if' but 'when' I would get breast cancer and as I get older, my percentage goes up, so by like 50, it's already like 50% chance of getting it," Cuda said. "Now my likelihood is like 2% which is less than the general population."

Cuda said she wants her children to understand some day that they may have the same gene mutation, and what it means. A specialist told her that by the time they have to worry about being tested, the medical industry will be different, just like it's different from when her mother was diagnosed.

"When my mom had this, what I went through wasn't even an option, this wasn't a thing 20 years ago. In that 20 years I'm able to be proactive on it," Cuda said. "She (the specialist) said 'by the time your kids get there, who knows what the world's going to be like.'"

All the things Cuda did were for her family, she said. She added that watching her mother fight breast cancer, she wondered why she would fight so hard. When she had kids of her own and discovered she could get it, she understood completely and that was her "why" in all her decisions.

"At the end she said 'I want to see all my kids walk across the stage and get their high school diploma.' My sister did that in May and my mom passed in July," Cuda said. "I just know why she did it now that I have kids. That’s what puts the fight in you, definitely."