Family prepares for return of WWII vet's remains

Following the celebration, the procession will go to SS. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery in Platte Center. It will leave the funeral home traveling east on 15th Street to 18th Avenue, then it will go north on 18th to Lakeview Road going west to the cemetery.

During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski commended Langan for his service to his country. Jablonski said there have been talks of lining the streets of Platte Center as the procession goes through town next week.

“Our county is in need of heroes like this gentleman was,” Jablonski said. “He enlisted at 17 and died at 18 for his country. So I think if you have the opportunity to be on that street, probably wave your flag and thank him for his service.”

It wasn’t uncommon for WWII soldiers to previously never had their remains found. Langan and 500 other soldiers like him who died during the same skirmishes around the same time never had their bodies identified. Records said Langan had been buried in Row D of Cemetery 33 on Beito but the row was never found.

Langan wasn’t the only one in his family to serve in the armed forces as his five brothers also served. Jack – who is the son of Langan’s older brother, Arthur – said he’s proud of his family’s service, especially Langan’s.