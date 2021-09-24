Family prepares for return of WWII vet's remains

When Jack Langan looks back at his uncle, a Platte Center native whose name is also Jack, he sees that his relative led “the ultimate sacrifice” serving his country.
The older Langan, two months away from his 18th birthday, enlisted in the Marine Corps to serve his country during World War II in 1942. About a year later, his unit was part of the assault on the island of Betio in the Tarawa atoll which is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. When other Marines were pinned down, Langan volunteered to take water to his fellow soldier. But as he stood, he was shot in the head by Japanese machine-gun fire.
His remains were never found. But about 10 years ago History Flight Inc. – a Florida-based nonprofit – began surveying Betio for graves, identifying at least five. In 2019, it was discovered one of those sites contained Langan’s remains.
On Wednesday, almost 80 years later, Langan’s remains returned home to Nebraska. From 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, the family will celebrate Langan at McKown Funeral Home, 2922 13th St. in Columbus.
Jack said he sees the event as “a celebration” for his uncle.
“We’ve waited some 70-80 some years for this to happen,” Jack said. “My aunt always wanted his body to be brought back but, of course, they didn’t know where it was so it never happened. To me, it’s more of a celebration than a sadness.”
Following the celebration, the procession will go to SS. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery in Platte Center. It will leave the funeral home traveling east on 15th Street to 18th Avenue, then it will go north on 18th to Lakeview Road going west to the cemetery.
During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, Third Ward Council Member Rich Jablonski commended Langan for his service to his country. Jablonski said there have been talks of lining the streets of Platte Center as the procession goes through town next week.
“Our county is in need of heroes like this gentleman was,” Jablonski said. “He enlisted at 17 and died at 18 for his country. So I think if you have the opportunity to be on that street, probably wave your flag and thank him for his service.”
It wasn’t uncommon for WWII soldiers to previously never had their remains found. Langan and 500 other soldiers like him who died during the same skirmishes around the same time never had their bodies identified. Records said Langan had been buried in Row D of Cemetery 33 on Beito but the row was never found.
Langan wasn’t the only one in his family to serve in the armed forces as his five brothers also served. Jack – who is the son of Langan’s older brother, Arthur – said he’s proud of his family’s service, especially Langan’s.
Jack said over the years, he’s learned about his uncle and realized they are quite a bit alike. Jack wasn’t only named after his late uncle but they also had the same color hair and had the small build as teenagers.
“It was like looking at myself,” said Jack, who was born four years after Langan's death.
Since he had such a strong connection to his uncle, Jack said it was an emotional day when he learned that his uncle’s remains were discovered.
“Honestly, I never thought they would have found him because I’ve watched so many documentaries about the battle … and they thought some bodies had floated out to sea,” Jack said.
Jack’s father and mother, Arnold and Stella, were the ones who took Langan and his two younger brothers, Kenny and Don, into their home after their father left the family for Idaho. Their mother died two years earlier when Langan was only 10.
Jack said he figured that his uncle enlisted because he and his family grew up poor, feeling like a burden to Arnold and Stella. Because he was underage at the time of his enlistment, Arnold had to sign the papers because he was Langan’s legal guardian, Jack said.
“He wanted to be independent,” Jack said. “I’m sure, in his mind, he didn’t want to be another mouth to feed.”
