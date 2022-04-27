Farmers market returning May 7

Farmers markets are a staple of not only the Midwest but of farm towns all over the world. To many residents' delight, Columbus’ own farmers market will return to Frankfort Square Saturday, May 7.

The farmers market has been a part of Columbus for over 50 years, according to coordinator Shirley Enquist. The owner of Looking Glass Farms in Monroe, Enquist said this first week of the farmers market will see around 10 vendors, though that number will change as the season goes on.

“Since we had a colder spring, the produce vendors are going to be a little slower to start this year,” Enquist said.

Enquist was happy to add that her farm will feature something a little different this season: sprouts.

“We have sprouts that people put like in salads or smoothies. And everything is locally grown,” Enquist said

Locally grown is a theme and founding pillar of farmers markets. According to fellow vendor Samantha Kooyman, owner of Feed Your Sweet Tooth in Shelby, that sense of closeness and community in products is something people value.

“I think it’s being able to keep it local, around you. Supporting each other benefits you, you know? Like local honey helping with allergies and things like that, knowing where things come from,” Kooyman said.

This marks Kooyman’s 10th year as a vendor, though she also helps Enquist advertise the event. In that time, she has established many connections with the people at the farmers market, customers and sellers alike.

“Some of it’s all the same people you know, like a little family you have for six months. You spend a lot of time with these people. Out-of-staters will also come by and share stories,” Kooyman said.

The community is another big part of the farmers market. Andrew Beavers of Beavers Produce in Rogers said vendors all have their regulars.

“We get a lot of repeat customers, so you get to know a lot of people over the year, the same people every weekend. We get to know them, they get to know us and their food and where it comes from,” Beavers said.

Beavers, coming up on his second season at the farmers market said people come to the farmers market for fresh produce in addition to the local aspect.

“It’s about how fresh everything is. Our produce is less than 12 hours old when people get it, and the quality when you compare it to the grocery store is so much higher, better flavor and naturally grown,” Beavers said

Phil Gish, from Grandma Wanda’s Produce and Timeless Baked Goods, said something similar, that freshness is a big selling point for many of their customers.

“When you buy a tomato from someone at the farmers market, it was most likely grown and vine-ripened the day before or the last couple days,” Gish said. “The reason stores only carry some kinds of produce is because they ship better.”

Gish and Grandma Wanda’s have been selling produce and baked goods at the farmers market for 16 years. In that time, Gish said they’ve never used preservatives, pesticides, fillers or additives. This was something all the vendors pride themselves on.

“I don’t use any preservatives or enhancers or any of that kind of stuff to preserve shelf life or make it more palatable. The grain we use to make our products is organic,” Gish said.

Enquist echoed that sentiment, that people want their food to be all natural, and to know where all the parts came from.

“I sell chicken and pork there, and people want to know how it was raised, is it organic, is it all natural? They want to talk directly to the farm and ask how you grew this,” Enquist said.

The farmers market will be open every Saturday from May 7 to Oct. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

