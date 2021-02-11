Faster internet comes to Butler County

Windstream recently finished installing new fiber optic broadband cables in David City that have led to a marked increase in internet speeds in previously problematic areas.
When the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) made Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds available for rural broadband grants, Windstream happened to already be in the middle of an engineering project in the David City area.
"When the Nebraska CARES funds became available, we were able to put this project on a faster track to get completed and get going,” Windstream's Nebraska President of Operations Brad Hedrick said.
City of David City Administrator Clayton Keller said the work has already been completed and the increase in quality has been significant in areas that had very slow internet.
"We are extremely happy to have higher internet speeds available to the majority of the community. There are very few spots that don't have that availability right now," Keller said.
The City didn’t have to apply for the DED grants, either, which Keller said was a bonus.
"Telecommunications companies had to apply for the grant and they had to say, 'These are the communities that don't have the broadband. They need to compete with the rest of the world online. So here's our proposal for getting them the broadband that they need,'" Keller said.
Windstream was able to do the same in four other communities in Nebraska.
"And we had a number of other communities where we were already building. It's part of a bigger project to upgrade our Nebraska services to a large percentage of our customers so they can get the fiber-based service," Hedrick said.
Windstream is primarily a rural broadband provider and it is the most prevalent broadband provider in David City and Butler County.
Hedrick said Windstream's engineering work in the David City area started last fall and construction of the main cable runs began in November.
"We were working on the distribution portion of the fiber optic cable plant throughout December and got everything turned up and ready to go by Jan. 8," Hedrick said.
Keller said the majority of David City residents and businesses now have access to very high-speed internet.
"We're just really excited to bring this opportunity to David City and we look forward to a long relationship with the community of David City and, hopefully, they find these services will meet their needs because we believe they will," Hedrick said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.