Fatal car accident reported in Polk County

Two are dead following a Friday morning car accident in Polk County.

On Sept. 16 at 7:41 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County emergency responders from Osceola and Shelby were dispatched to a two vehicle accident on Highway 81/92 between Q and R roads, east of Osceola.

According to Polk County Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a 2022 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was heading westbound on Highway 81/92 when he crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2019 white Ford F150 pickup driven by Nathan Peterson, 44, of Stromsburg. The Silverado’s cab then caught on fire.

There were no passengers in either of the vehicles. Seat belts were in use by both drivers. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Osceola Fire/Rescue, Shelby Fire/Rescue, Polk County Emergency Management and the Nebraska State Patrol for their assistance.