Fatality following 38th Street and Lost Creek Parkway collision

Editor's note: This release was initially posted at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29. It was updated at noon to reflect additional information since it was first posted.

Valentin Torres Martinez passed away following a Tuesday afternoon collision at the intersection of 38th Street and Lost Creek Parkway in Columbus.

Torres Martinez was the driver of a 2006 Lexus involved in the collision. Two vehicles were involved and occupants of both vehicles sustained injuries and received medical care.

Officers of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) were dispatched to the site of the collision at roughly 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

A CPD press release about the incident stated that a preliminary investigation indicated that a southwest-bound 2006 Lexus failed to yield the right of way to a northwest-bound 2002 Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer struck the driver side of the Lexus as the Lexus entered the intersection.

The driver of the Lexus was extracted by Columbus Fire Department personnel and transported to Columbus Community Hospital (CCH). A juvenile passenger of the Lexus was also transported by ambulance to CCH. Both were later transported to a higher level of care.