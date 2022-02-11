Fatality reported in Friday morning vehicle accident

A fatality has been reported in Friday morning car accident near Duncan.

According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 30 and 355th Avenue at about 11:11 a.m. on Friday for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. The location is about four miles west of Duncan.

Investigation showed that a 1959 Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer carrying round cornstalk bales had been traveling westbound on Highway 30 and a 1998 Lincoln Continental had been traveling eastbound on Highway 30. As the two vehicles met, a bale fell off the trailer pulled by the Peterbilt and landed on the Lincoln. The Lincoln exited the roadway traveling into a field on the south side of the highway.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 25-year-old Layne Laska of St. Edward, was not injured in the collision. The operator of the Lincoln – Lerae Ahlers, 58, of Central City – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neither the Peterbilt nor the trailer were damaged in the accident, the Lincoln was a total loss.

Highway 30 remained shut down for approximately an hour before it was opened to one lane, which lasted approximately another three hours.

At the time of the accident, seatbelts were in use by Ahlers but were not in use by Laska, the press release states. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Members of the Nebraska State Patrol are assisting in the investigation of this accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0