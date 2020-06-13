Father’s Day better in Outdoors with Dad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I can think of no greater gift to us than our children, unless it is the gift of life we are all blessed with as you are reading this. This year has been taxing and challenging, but hopefully it has also been rewarding as an opportunity to reflect on how blessed we all truly are. The best things in life are the little things and we all have examples of that. Sometimes just spending more time with those we love is enough no matter what the activity. Riding bikes, picnics, fishing, hiking, exploring nature, or a walk in the park are all ways we see life through a better lens.

As we encroach on Father’s Day 2020, as a dad, we can be thankful for the next generation we had a part in. Being a good dad is never easy and most fruits of your labor go un-noticed or un-spoken until years later or never. But that’s not why we are dad. The true reason is we are damn lucky to even be a part of shaping one’s perception and sculpting for the future. I have found nature to be a solid platform for dad and child to spring from in almost all cases.