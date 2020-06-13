Father’s Day better in Outdoors with Dad

I can think of no greater gift to us than our children, unless it is the gift of life we are all blessed with as you are reading this. This year has been taxing and challenging, but hopefully it has also been rewarding as an opportunity to reflect on how blessed we all truly are. The best things in life are the little things and we all have examples of that. Sometimes just spending more time with those we love is enough no matter what the activity. Riding bikes, picnics, fishing, hiking, exploring nature, or a walk in the park are all ways we see life through a better lens.
As we encroach on Father’s Day 2020, as a dad, we can be thankful for the next generation we had a part in. Being a good dad is never easy and most fruits of your labor go un-noticed or un-spoken until years later or never. But that’s not why we are dad. The true reason is we are damn lucky to even be a part of shaping one’s perception and sculpting for the future. I have found nature to be a solid platform for dad and child to spring from in almost all cases.
With so many distractions in today’ world, outdoor adventures to learn and understand the environment are getting fewer and fewer for most American youth. More habitat encroachment, public access issues, the increased cost of leasing private property, more people and fewer places all contribute to less time and effort to get there. But dads don’t give up. Keep after it no matter what.
Appreciating and spending time in the outdoors is a chance to teach sportsmanship, outdoor lore, facts about nature and resources, communication with our fellow man and maybe most importantly creating a connection or reflection with nature and our maker. American society takes way too much for granted in this frantic, fast paced, complex 21st Century.
It has been shown that kids who started hunting or fishing with their dads usually end up participating or supporting the activity they did with their dads as a child and he exposed them to. This Father’s Day, seize the moment and let your kids see how happy and blessed you are to have them in your lives, no matter what the color of your skin. We all want the same things.
The virus has shown how greed, corruption and lack of real world preparation are incredibly prevalent in all levels of our society, along with hidden political agendas. Fathers and mothers want the best for their children in this new century and hopefully perseverance and patience will pay off.
Success favors the prepared mind and this pandemic seems to have high-lighted that. This pandemic is the greatest teaching moment of our lives, and we can’t be thankful enough…Happy Father’ Day all!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com
