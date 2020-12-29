Fave Five - Molly

Editor's note: To finish off 2020, staff members of The Columbus Telegram's newsroom are taking time each day this week to reflect on what were some of their favorite stories they got to work on throughout the year.
Reporter Molly Hunter joined The Telegram in June 2020, and has contributed bylines, photos and video on a variety of topics. The following is a list of some of what she considers her most memorable of 2020:
I got to write a lot of challenging and interesting articles this year, for both the Telegram and the David City Banner-Press. While that means I love my job, I did have a hard time choosing just five favorites.
My very favorite story from this year, though, is a no-brainer for me. In November, I wrote about the ice storm that swept through Nebraska, focusing on how it impacted Butler County and David City.
The ice storm was the finishing touch on a really hard year, but I saw it as an opportunity to write about hope and to cover the linemen's dedication to their community.
This summer when I was pouring over news coverage of the derecho in my home state of Iowa, I was deeply moved by the selfless acts of kindness that were documented.
In the midst of tragedy, kindness is most potent.
I was reminded of that in July thanks to the work of Iowa's journalists and I wanted to try and pay it forward for the people in Butler County in November.
Read the full story on our website, columbustelegram.com, by following this link: https://bit.ly/3nRnw1U
Right before the ice storm, I finished working on a profile about Doris Hicks, a Columbus resident who turned 100 on Nov. 16.
Doris was so generous with the details of her life she shared. She had so many interesting stories, a lot of which ended up getting cut after my first draft was two times longer than needed.
Doris is still as sharp as a tack and I had a blast interviewing her.
Read the full story on our website, columbustelegram.com, by following this link: https://bit.ly/37SXeXq
Another fun profile covered Brainard brothers Justin and Jason Bongers. That one I did for Backbone, a quarterly agriculture magazine published by several area newspapers.
Agricultural news has a place near and dear to my heart, so I was already looking forward to doing the story. But the Bongers are what made it such a great experience.
Justin and Jason are middle school-aged but they already have a firm grasp on farming as an industry. They're aware of the challenges facing agriculture and they've already adopted the long view of the world shared by many producers.
Read the full story on the brothers on our website, columbustelegram.com, by following this link: https://bit.ly/2MiUoD3
Another of my favorite articles was one I just got lucky on.
In August, I stumbled across a Facebook event page for a hammer-in near Brainard hosted by Mark Edmister.
The hammer-in was a chance for some farriers to meet up and practice ahead of a competition.
Mark's contact information was listed so I rang him and asked if I could come to the hammer-in.
The thing that made that so enjoyable was the group of guys I interviewed at Mark's. It was a bunch of farriers from across Nebraska, some of them retired.
I went in with zero knowledge about making horseshoes, but they matched my cluelessness with enthusiasm and patience.
Read the full story on our website, columbustelegram.com, by following this link: https://bit.ly/3pIbTLt
Another favorite was a story I wrote in June about Cayden Scheffler helping to save Ford Ekhoff, Lily Kayes, Ford Ekhoff and Ekhoff's dog, Quill, from drowning in the Loup Canal.
Getting to write about Cayden's feat of heroism was an honor. I was also humbled by Ford's forthrightness when he talked about what happened.
I hadn't been working for the Telegram for two weeks when I wrote that story. Life is rarely both as uplifting and cut and dry as 'kid hero saves three lives,' especially not in 2020, so I tried to treasure it.
Read the full story on our website, columbustelegram.com, by following this link: https://bit.ly/3hq7Hgd
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.