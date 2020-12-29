Fave Five - Molly

Editor's note: To finish off 2020, staff members of The Columbus Telegram's newsroom are taking time each day this week to reflect on what were some of their favorite stories they got to work on throughout the year.

Reporter Molly Hunter joined The Telegram in June 2020, and has contributed bylines, photos and video on a variety of topics. The following is a list of some of what she considers her most memorable of 2020:

I got to write a lot of challenging and interesting articles this year, for both the Telegram and the David City Banner-Press. While that means I love my job, I did have a hard time choosing just five favorites.

My very favorite story from this year, though, is a no-brainer for me. In November, I wrote about the ice storm that swept through Nebraska, focusing on how it impacted Butler County and David City.

The ice storm was the finishing touch on a really hard year, but I saw it as an opportunity to write about hope and to cover the linemen's dedication to their community.

This summer when I was pouring over news coverage of the derecho in my home state of Iowa, I was deeply moved by the selfless acts of kindness that were documented.