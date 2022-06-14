Favorites cash Saturday stakes races at Ag Park

Two favorites made up ground down the stretch for stakes wins Saturday at Columbus Agricultural Park. Twenty-four hours later, Sunday's stakes race was won in one of the closest finishes of the season.

The final two races of the middle day for weekend racing featured a purse of $15,600 for the Columbus Maturity Matron Stakes and the Amadevil Stakes - the two richest prizes of the season thus far. Sunday started with a purse of $15,300 in the Nebraska HBPA Stallion Stakes.

Judge On The Rune conquered the fifth race and five other competitors with Nathan Haar in the saddle from the second post on Saturday. The seven-year-old was making his fourth start of the year and made up two lengths down the stretch for a win. He took 7-10 odds to the gate and rewarded owner McKay Stables and trainer Shelby Compton with a second win of 2022 to go with a runner-up and third place.

Yayasgotmoregame took the Amadevil Stakes in Saturday's sixth and final race with a ride from Bryan McNeil to the front out of the fifth gate. The Deborah Thompson owned five-year-old took 1-1 odds to the front of a six-horse field after starting fourth and maintaining that position at the halfway mark.

Price to Pay trailed by the only two other horses in the race through the start, quarter pole and halfway mark then came into the stretch back four in second place to Knowyouroptions. He came to the line the winner by a head.

The two Saturday stakes winners were part of 10 favorites that claimed more than half of the 17 wins through Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jake Olesiak was on the back of four of those favorite winners and won six times in total. He took over the lead in jockey earnings with six wins on the weekend and has taken eight winners to the front during the Ag Park meet for a combined purse total of over $52,000. That puts him over $6,000 clear of Haar who won three times over the three-day stretch.

Olesiak rode the final winner of Friday, Mr. Big Shot, opened Saturday with Pickles N Me for another favorite win, won Saturday's third race on favorite Remarkable Charm and had half of Sunday's wins including in the final two races and the leadoff stakes race.

Olesiak now has 22 top three finishes in 31 Ag Park starts for a figure of 71% and the best among 10 jockeys that have made a trip around the Columbus track.

David C. Anderson has risen to the top of the trainer charts thanks to four weekend wins including two on Friday. Ultra Cordial delivered Anderson his first Columbus win after five runner-ups to leadoff Friday at 3-5. Olesiak and Mr. Big Shot made it two in a row in the final race.

Anderson also had the leadoff winner Saturday, Olesiak on Pickles N Me, and the second-to-last win Sunday again with Olesiak riding Subscription. Horses trained by Anderson made seven total starts over the weekend and had a place to go with four wins.

He's up to over $26,000 in purse money through 15 starts with a 27% win percentage and 73% win-place-show mark. Shelby Compton trails Anderson in purse winnings by just over $500 thanks to two wins, a second and a third in five weekend starts.

King of Anything cashed a Compton win as the favorite of Friday's second race while Matron Stakes winner Judge on the Run was one of two Compton-trained horses in the Matron Stakes field.

Owner Jeffery Cox sent four horses to post over the weekend, won Sunday's stakes race and had a runner-up in the next race. He now leads a field of 100 owners that have saddled a horse in Columbus on a total winning figure of over $15,000. In seven starts, Cox horses have two wins, a place and a show.

Two more days of racing are planned for the close of the 2022 season this upcoming Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Columbus Breeders Special for colts and geldings highlights Friday's race card. Saturday also features a Columbus Breeders Special for three-year-old fillies.

As reported by the Telegram before the season opened, CER is optimistic about opening the new 1-mile track at the site of the planned casino as soon as potentially next fall. In that case, Saturday night could be the final horse races on Ag Park dirt after seven decades at the facility. Both nights open racing at 6:30 p.m.

