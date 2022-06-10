Feehan sees 40 years at Extension

From teaching at schools to writing for publications, every day is different for Extension Educator Kelly Feehan. Feehan celebrated her 40th year with the Platte County Extension Office this year.

Originally from North Dakota, she began her career here, locally, fresh out of college.

“I saw it posted on the bulletin board at college when I graduated,” Feehan said. “The nice thing about Extension is there's just so much variety. Even though you've worked in a job for 40 years, we really do something different almost every day. And we have the opportunity to work with 4-H youth as well as adult education.”

Feehan specializes in horticulture, which can encompass a lot of different things.

“It's trees, shrubs, landscapes, lawns, fruits, vegetables, flowers, grass, ornamental grasses. With horticulture, it's pretty broad,” she added.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a land-grant university, with the Nebraska Extension serving as an "extension" of UNL – hence the name.

“Ultimately that means that the people in the county get to have the resources of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln brought out to them,” said Jill Goedeken, who works in 4-H volunteer and professional development at the Extension. “Our job as extension educators is to bring those resources and that research and knowledge and skills out to the people. And so there's oftentimes that some folks don't know that we exist, but Kelly is definitely a hidden gem in our county because of her knowledge and how she's able to help others.”

Feehan noted the educational aspect of Extension.

“Teaching is our focus, extending science-based information to people and helping them deal with their everyday issues and whatnot,” Feehan said. “I always tell people that for me the teaching is the cake and the fact that it's in horticulture is icing on the cake.”

That part of the Extension is one of the things she enjoys most, as well as working with the volunteers.

“People are very interested in learning and learning new things,” Feehan added. “I have a Master Gardener volunteer program, as well as the 4-H volunteers that we work with, so working with a great group of people.”

When she first started at the Extension, educators would stick to one county and do all of their work in that county. Nowadays, Feehan said, the Extension works within regions. She answers questions and does programming in a multi-county area.

“What we do is kind of focused more around issues,” Feehan said, noting water conservation and pollinators as current focuses. “More often than not, we may go to where we're needed and the issue is.”

Of course, their use of social media has also grown over the past couple of years.

“During the growing season, I spent a lot of time one on one, people coming into the office, bringing me samples,” Feehan said. “I get to visit with a lot of different people, I get to see a lot of different things that are happening. Nowadays, there's a lot of things we're doing with email, people send me pictures via email to identify them.”

As part of her position, she also speaks at a popular Backyard Farmer TV series about once a month where she helps answer inquiries relating to horticulture.

“Sometimes we call ourselves nerds on Backyard Farmer because we because we like insects and diseases and weird looking plants,” Feehan said.

“My favorite plants are trees because my degree is actually a little bit more focused on trees and shrubs, even though I help people with all different plants under the umbrella of horticulture. I feel like my main knowledge area is trees.”

Goedeken said she’s known Feehan for 15 years and had worked with her for 10 years in the Platte County Extension Office. Goedeken left the Platte County office last year for a role at the state Extension.

Goedeken noted that Feehan is very knowledgeable.

“There's only a couple of other people in the system or in the state that have the background knowledge that she has. So she brings a wide depth of knowledge that clientele and really the citizens of the county get to experience that's really unique,” Goedeken said.

Goedeken noted that there has been another educator who’s been with Extension for that long; that person retired in 2018.

“It's definitely a monumental accomplishment,” she added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

