'Feeling the Bern': Columbus businesses put Bernie Sanders meme to good use

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was spotted all over Columbus throughout the weekend. Well, at least digitally.

Sanders (D-Vermont) was dressed for comfort rather than fashion when he was photographed at the inauguration for President Joe Biden last week. The photo of him sitting with his legs and arms crossed comfortably has been superimposed into images from all over the world, and numerous Columbus area businesses couldn’t resist getting in on the action.

“The intention was to make people laugh and get a good giggle out of it,” said Christina Meyer, co-owner of Juice Stop, 2334 23rd St. in Columbus.

Meyer and her husband own the Juice Stop locations in Columbus and Fremont. She said it took her just a few minutes to make the local memes using a phone app. She made one where Sanders, 79, is sitting on the counter inside the Columbus store. In the other, she has him sitting on a chair near a step stool that features all of the employees’ names. The staff happened to notice Bernie’s name had been added to it and got a kick out of it, she noted.

In downtown Columbus, Cork & Barrel owner Nicole Saalfeld said she was inspired by seeing others utilize the Sanders’ meme.