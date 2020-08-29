FEMA flood funds trickle in

The Platte County Highway Department has finished the major road repair projects left in the wake of the March 2019 flood. Federal funds are slow to come, however, thanks to COVID-19, regulatory delays and clerical differences.
Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said the County has worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on disaster relief before. Yet, she said, the manner of submission and review of claims has changed.
“Prior disasters, the auditing was done after the fact. It appears now that instead of just looking at a percentage of the projects for review, they’re reviewing 100% of the projects,” Cromwell said.
The County had over 300 damage sites, so that’s a lot of labor for FEMA and the County, Cromwell noted. So far, she said the County has submitted completed projects for over $1 million and they have received less than $10,000.
“I would have to say that COVID-19 also has contributed to the expediency of processing," Cromwell said. "We have been working with them electronically, remotely, over the phone, since March.”
Simple misunderstandings or miscommunications that could be resolved easily in-person can now drag on for days or weeks. An ongoing situation with gravel invoice documentation exemplifies the types of misunderstandings Cromwell has experienced.
The County gets gravel from Central Sand. Central Sand bills by the ton, but the County hauls the gravel in trucks with a capacity of 12 cubic yards. FEMA looks at the County’s invoice from Central Sand, sees the cubic yard capacity of the trucks and tries to apply the price per ton to the cubic yard. But a cubic yard of gravel weighs more than a ton.
“If they change all of our cost of gravel to $9.35 per cubic yard – which it’s not, it’s a ton – that means that we lose about $50 on every truckload,” Cromwell said.
That’s not a big deal for one truckload, but it adds up quickly over multiple loads and Platte County has roughly 90,000 cubic yards of gravel in its budget.
Those kinds of miscommunications aren’t universal, though.
“I would have to say, the people with FEMA that we have worked with -- for example, our program delivery person -- they’re very helpful. They’re very good. But the process is slow,” Cromwell said. “She understands it. But it’s not going up the steps. When it gets to someone who’s not familiar with certain terms of road repair, I think we have a problem.”
Cromwell said the highway department recently finished the last three big projects on Buffalo Road, Blaser’s Road and 280th Street between 33rd Avenue and 48th Avenue.
A flood can completely strip a road of its foundation and must be rebuilt from scratch. That, Cromwell said, is why floods are so devastating for roadways.
Cromwell said the community will be fighting impacts from the flood for years.
“You’ll be driving down a road and you’ll hit a soft spot and you’ll think, ‘Oh yeah, that’s where the road was washed out in 2019,’” Cromwell said. “It’s just a different type of disaster when you’re referring to roads.”
Townships in the county did much of the road repair themselves, Cromwell said. Some have submitted documentation to Cromwell for FEMA, but she said the county will never recoup all its losses.
President and CEO of Loup Power District Neal Suess said Loup has experienced similar regulatory delays. Suess said the process has been slow partly because of all the damage. Loup has between 50 and 60 projects, he added.
“We’re submitting all that all the time, but they tend to wait until the project’s closed out and then they go through FEMA. Then our understanding is, it’s got to go through the Fish and Wildlife Service,” Suess said.
Overall, Suess said Loup expects FEMA to cover 75% of costs.
“Of the projects that we’ve got closed out and in their system, they are obligated to pay us slightly over $2 million,” Suess said. “But we’ve only gotten $251,000 of that.”
So far, Loup is looking at a total cost of over $6.5 million, but Suess said that will go up.
“We’re not totally a cash-based industry, but when you’ve got $1.75 million you expect to get at some point in time, it does affect your bottom line over a period of time,” Suess said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
