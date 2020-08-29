FEMA flood funds trickle in

The County gets gravel from Central Sand. Central Sand bills by the ton, but the County hauls the gravel in trucks with a capacity of 12 cubic yards. FEMA looks at the County’s invoice from Central Sand, sees the cubic yard capacity of the trucks and tries to apply the price per ton to the cubic yard. But a cubic yard of gravel weighs more than a ton.

“If they change all of our cost of gravel to $9.35 per cubic yard – which it’s not, it’s a ton – that means that we lose about $50 on every truckload,” Cromwell said.

That’s not a big deal for one truckload, but it adds up quickly over multiple loads and Platte County has roughly 90,000 cubic yards of gravel in its budget.

Those kinds of miscommunications aren’t universal, though.

“I would have to say, the people with FEMA that we have worked with -- for example, our program delivery person -- they’re very helpful. They’re very good. But the process is slow,” Cromwell said. “She understands it. But it’s not going up the steps. When it gets to someone who’s not familiar with certain terms of road repair, I think we have a problem.”

Cromwell said the highway department recently finished the last three big projects on Buffalo Road, Blaser’s Road and 280th Street between 33rd Avenue and 48th Avenue.