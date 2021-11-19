Festival of Trees on display this weekend

The wait for the Columbus Women’s Club Festival of Trees is almost over as the three-day event begins Friday.

The 41st annual festivities – which were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic - are from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave.

Tickets cost $6 at the door, $3 for kids age 6-12 while those 5 and younger get in for free.

There will be 12 Christmas trees and decoration displays for attendees to peruse. The following are a few descriptions of the trees found at the event.

One tree found at the event is Columbus Arts Council’s “12 Days of Christmas.” The display includes ornaments from the characters from each verse of the holiday song. The decorations also feature gold pears, little birds, a wall hanging and books which sets the stage for the “partridge in the pear tree” lyrics.

Another display is CASA Connection’s “Letters to Santa.” The exhibit includes local children’s and volunteers’ letters to St. Nick and pillows. Additionally, the presents underneath the organization's tree will be given to children advocated for by CASA.

“Nutcrackers – Let’s Get Crackin’” is on display by Adam Schaer. The exhibit is honoring his mother, Rogene, who collected nutcrackers for 40 years.

Other display's include: “Happy Holidays from D&D Construction” by David Flor and Amy Cooney; “Christmas at Simon House”; Bliss Photography’s “I’ll be Gnome for Christmas” by Amy Cooney; Emerald Nursing and Rehab’s “It’s a Wondrous Time of Year” by Laurie Cech; Fat Quarters Evening Quilt Guild is showcasing “Old Fashion Memories”; Central Community College-Columbus’ “Central Community College Theatre”; “Red and White and Blue Makes the Perfect Christmas Tree” by Kris Tinsley; and Re/Max Total Realty’s “New Beginnings – Bye 2021” by Katy Allsman.

The final one at Festival of Trees is Red Door Designs display, ”Birds of a Feather” by Sharlye Sands. The tree includes branches, dried hydrangeas and boxwood from Sands’ yard. Additionally, the display has large pinecones, bird nests and feathers.

The festivities also include a “sweet shoppe” and a raffle. The raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5.

The Columbus Women’s Club is also encouraging masks and for folks to observe social distancing guidelines.

