Festival of Trees on horizon to prep folks for Christmas season

If there has been a Columbus staple that helps prepare residents for the yuletide holiday, it may be the Columbus Women’s Club Festival of Trees.

The 41st annual Festival of Trees will be on tap this weekend. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21, at 1C | The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. The entrance will be east of The Broken Mug.

The event will have around 12 different Christmas decoration displays which are made and set up by volunteers. The club has a two-fold goal for the festival: showcasing residents’ creativity as well as raising funds that go toward helping area students and organizations, said Columbus Women’s Club President Karen Melcher – who is also co-chairwoman of Festival of Trees.

“It’s our fundraiser,” Melcher said. “… But it’s just an enjoyable experience for our community. It’s a fun event.”

Kathy Brenner - the other co-chairwoman of the event and a longtime Columbus Women’s Club member – said the funds support fine arts at Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus and Lakeview high schools. Additionally, the money helps with the club’s scholarship which goes to a female student from each high school.

Brenner said the club also donates to Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, Paws and Claws Adoption Center, Youth and Families for Christ, Platte County Historical Society and more.

“We work to give,” Brenner said.

The Festival of Trees will also have a "sweet shoppe" where folks can purchase homemade treats including caramel and cookies. There will also be a raffle drawing with one ticket costing $1 or six for $5.

Advance tickets cost $5 while the price at the door will be $5. Additionally, tickets for kids aged 6-12 are $3 and those 5 and under get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased at Art Editions Framing and Gallery, 2464 33rd Ave.; Tooley’s Drug and Home Care, 2615 13th St.; or from any Columbus Women’s Club member.

The club is also encouraging masks and that social distancing is observed.

1C is a new location for the Festival of Trees. In previous years the event took place at the Columbus Public Library. The library was torn down earlier this year to make way for the Columbus Community Building which will house the library and much more.

Meanwhile, Festival of Trees will be back in full swing after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brenner said the festival helps prepare folks for Christmas.

“It’s like the beginning of the season. It’s to set the spirit of Christmas,” Brenner said. “It’s to get us ready to enjoy and celebrate. We’re glad we’re able to once again provide this opportunity for people of all ages.”

Mulcher agreed.

“We want them to have a good feeling of Christmas,” she said. “They can get some ideas because every year the trees are completely unique. There are just some fantastic displays that will inspire people.”

