FFA national convention Platte County kids

Platte County youths participated in the National FFA Convention last week — remotely.
Lakeview Ag Teacher and FFA Adviser Emilye Vales said a group of kids usually go to the convention in Indianapolis. Last year, approximately 25 students went.
This year, though, the entire National FFA Convention was virtual and Vales' students participated in online workshops throughout the week.
"Each one of my students got a code with which they could log in, register and they could do multiple different sessions, they could participate in different workshops," Vales said.
Vales said she and her FFA officers also watched a general session each day in class.
There were some advantages to a virtual convention. Vales noted that the cost of participating in the convention was much less this year without travel and hotel expenses.
"Everybody can have access to the speakers. It's just a different atmosphere than if you've been to the national convention," Humphrey Ag Instructor and FFA Adviser Robyn Graham said.
Graham's kids also participated in the online convention, watching speakers and doing workshops. They also participated in a day of service activities.
"They always do days of service at the national convention. This year, you could report if your chapter participated in a local service activity. We've done two service activities this month, and we were going to submit our activities on the national level," Graham said.
Vales said the National FFA Organization did a fantastic job organizing the virtual event this year. Even so, she added, her students were a little bummed it had to take place online rather than in-person.
"Usually, it's a week out of school and we get to do a lot of tours and they get to experience a lot of things that they might not have experienced," Vales said. "But, I think they were all still very excited that there was still a national convention and that they still got to participate."
Graham echoed that sentiment.
"We did have one American Degree recipient and she was disappointed to not get to walk across that stage because that was a goal from her freshman year," Graham said.
The recipient is Dani Brandl, a college sophomore studying agriculture education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
An FFA American Degree denotes someone who has gone above and beyond through the course of their career in FFA.
"You have to have earned $10,000 in wages over your time in FFA through your supervised agricultural experience program," Graham said. "Fifty hours of community service, you have to have so many leadership points or participate in activities for so many years."
And that's not even the full list of requirements.
"It's an extension beyond your high school time. About 1% of the membership will earn their American Degree," Graham said. "It's a pretty nice award."
The Humphrey FFA Chapter was also recognized as a three-star chapter in the national chapter rating based on its activities, goals and outcomes. Chapters can receive a one, two or three-star rating, with three being the best.
Graham said one of her seniors, Autumn Bender, won champion corsage at the Nebraska State Fair this year in floriculture entries.
Meanwhile, Evan Tessendorf, Abigail Lutjelusche, Ella Meyer and Alex Hinze made up the Lakeview FFA senior livestock judging team that won the state livestock judging contest this year.
In a normal year, the livestock judging team would have competed at the convention.
"This year we didn't quite get that opportunity," Vales said. "We got to log in and they were recognized on a national level."
In the competitions, teams judge livestock and must defend the reasoning behind their decisions.
"They're judged on their ability to place the class correctly and then their ability to accurately describe the class and reason why they placed the class the way they did," Vales said.
