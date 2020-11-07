FFA national convention Platte County kids

Graham's kids also participated in the online convention, watching speakers and doing workshops. They also participated in a day of service activities.

"They always do days of service at the national convention. This year, you could report if your chapter participated in a local service activity. We've done two service activities this month, and we were going to submit our activities on the national level," Graham said.

Vales said the National FFA Organization did a fantastic job organizing the virtual event this year. Even so, she added, her students were a little bummed it had to take place online rather than in-person.

"Usually, it's a week out of school and we get to do a lot of tours and they get to experience a lot of things that they might not have experienced," Vales said. "But, I think they were all still very excited that there was still a national convention and that they still got to participate."

Graham echoed that sentiment.