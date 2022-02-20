Fieldhouse to be home of sporting activites

The line “If you build it, (they) will come,” from the 1989 classic film, “Field of Dreams,” may apply to the Columbus Columbus Hospital’s Fieldhouse.

The project – which is designed to be a mecca for sports and wellness activities – has the goal of bringing in residents and even visitors to town to take part in some form of physical activity, CCH President and CEO Mike Hansen said.

The completion of the Fieldhouse is about two years out but that doesn’t mean hospital staff isn’t excited about the prospects of what the project can bring to the community.

“Our mission is to improve the health and wellness of our community,” Hansen said. “Obviously, a way to do that is to keep people engaged. We’ve got to keep people physically active. The (Columbus) Wellness Center with our collaboration with (Columbus Family YMCA) has done that over the last seven years.

“Beyond what you can do at a Wellness Center, we really don’t have a lot more than you can do over the wintertime. Which, in Nebraska, we have really long winters. So this brings a lot of different activities and a competitive sports (angle). It brings a lot of different things that you can do.”

The Fieldhouse – which will also be a sports complex – will include fitness, wellness, child care and rehabilitation services all under one roof. It will also boast tennis courts, a football and soccer field, simulation activities like golf, volleyball and basketball courts and a suspended track for running and walking. The building will be the home of indoor and outdoor areas for competitive sports.

CCH Vice President of Operations and Human Resource Scott Messersmith said construction will start sometime in early spring.

“What you will see (in the springtime) is thousands of truckloads of dirt being trucked in from the north,” he said. “And the major site work will begin literally right after winter.”

Currently, Messersmith said, the hospital is working to further define what will go into the space.

Back in October, the hospital hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the beginning of the project which is just north of the Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St.

The Fieldhouse stems from a community health needs assessment done about 10 years ago. From the study, CCH learned there was an increased rate of obesity, diabetes and heart disease in the community.

The study discovered the three health risks were found in early ages for men, women and children. CCH’s first step to fight these concerns was building the Columbus Wellness Center in 2015. The location was where residents could learn about healthy habits. The Fieldhouse was the second step in addressing those issues.

Messersmith said the facility will better the “wellness” of the community.

“This is just an expansion of the wellness initiative that we took in 2012,” he said.

Hansen added in essence the project is “enhancing” the work done at the Wellness Center.

“It also adds in other elements of wellness along with competitive sports,” he said.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said she’s looking forward to the Fieldhouse.

“Having a sporting facility which can house tournaments and events will be fabulous especially when it comes to bidding events which happen to occur in the winter,” McNeil said. “I think the facility itself will be a tremendous asset to Columbus and Platte County. I am excited to see the project come to fruition.”

The Columbus Fieldhouse is just a few projects that are taking shape in the area. From the Columbus Community Building, Kramer Education Center to the casino, the Fieldhouse will be another addition to the community.

“We’ve been a part of (the growth) for the last 12 years,” Hansen said. “We’ve done numerous projects over the years. … We feel like we’ve been kind of a catalyst toward the growth of our community and economic development. This project is no different.

"In talking with the (Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce), this is one of the two or three projects that are going to be going on for the next five years that are really going to be a game-changer for economic development. That’s because it will attract people from all over the region and when they come into town, they get hotels, gas, eat at restaurants, visit stores and things like that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.