Fighting for her future: Sebourn shares breast cancer journey

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our fourth-annual "Think Pink" series in partnership with Columbus Cancer Care. Read previously published stories on our website.

Columbus woman Connie Sebourn credits a positive attitude and fighting for her future in her battle against breast cancer.

Sebourn went in for a routine mammogram at Columbus Community Hospital in October 2021. She booked the appointment for work, not thinking much of it. However, they found a lump and she went back to the hospital later that day for a biopsy.

“It was cancerous and it had started in the milk duct gland and it was growing out into my breast tissues,” Sebourn said.

Sebourn’s husband, Ron, passed away from a different type of cancer in May 2005. It was a difficult experience that left Sebourn thinking that it would not be worth the fight if she got cancer herself, she noted.

“When my husband had gotten sick, we had been through that with him,” Sebourn said. “I always told my daughter … ‘just let her go. Don’t bother’ because I saw what he went through.”

The day Sebourn found out about her cancer, her daughter was preparing to leave for a five day camping trip with her in-laws, so Sebourn waited until she came back.

Sebourn and her daughter then visited the surgeon together, she said.

“Before we got there, we went and had lunch up at Arby's and she said something to me and I said, ‘Well, we're gonna do what we got to do and we're going to be done with it because Mom's got too much to live for, she ain't ready to die yet,’” Sebourn said.

Sebourn said she met with the surgeon and, after considering her options, decided to undergo a lumpectomy, which is a surgery to remove cancer or other abnormal tissue from the breast.

Sebourn, who was the Platte County election commissioner at the time, was busy with a special election in Humphrey and due to other scheduling conflicts, had her surgery on her first day off, which was Nov. 11.

“I got a couple days off and I was back to work that Monday a little slower, sure, but I had redistricting going on and I also had two elections coming up,” she said.

After she had the surgery, Sebourn then started 21 days of radiation in mid-January at Columbus Cancer Care.

“I'd go to work in the morning, take off the last hour-and-a-half of a day of work. And go do that,” Sebourn said. “I'd be pretty well wiped out from the treatment and I was tired and that but you do what you got to do.”

Throughout her treatment, she said she didn’t push herself and if she was tired and wanted to go to bed, she went to bed.

She said her support system included her significant other and her daughter.

She kept her cancer battle quiet, as she has some elderly relatives with health issues.

“We dealt so much with my husband being sick and I thought, 'well I'm just not gonna say word. My daughter's gonna know, we're gonna keep it under wraps,’” Sebourn said.

What gave her strength, she added, was thinking about what she would be missing out on if she wasn’t around anymore.

“My grandkids growing up and being there, see them graduate eventually from high school, get married. And my daughter and my fella, the plans coming up in the future,” she said.

Importantly, she added, she didn’t want to waste away without putting up a fight.

“It was hard to see how he (her husband) went through it and I thought ‘I'm not going to be that way, I'm going to do I can do and just do it,’” Sebourn said.

Her positive attitude appeared to have worked as last Thursday she had her annual mammogram and everything looked OK. Just this week, she said, she visited the doctor and was told she’s in remission. Sebourn is no longer the election commissioner but still works in the election commissioner’s office.

Sebourn’s breast cancer had been detected with the 3D mammography available at CCH. According to information provided by CCH, 3D mammography detects tumors that may have gone unnoticed with the standard 2-D mammography.

“The earlier you can detect these breast cancers, the better outcome the patient is going to have, and the less likely the cancer will spread to anywhere else in the body,” said Dr. John Beauvais, radiologist with CCH’s North Central Radiology.

Cancer screenings are critical and the American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging recommends that women have a risk assessment at age 30 to see if screening prior to age 40 is needed, and women at average breast cancer risk should begin screening at age 40 and continue past age 74 if they are in good health.

Sebourn noted that staying positive and doing what’s recommended is what she would tell someone who’s just been diagnosed with cancer.

“It is not the easiest road to travel but you just got to stay positive and do you what you're gonna do. Make up your mind that you're going to beat it and keep on fighting,” Sebourn said.