Fighting the battle: Jarecke shares COVID-19 experience

Jerry recalled how bad it was for him in the hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Your lungs turn white like a snowstorm,” he said. “I was very scared … and you start thinking. Your mind starts playing games on you … I was very scared, I was, because you just don’t know.”

It was a weird experience, he added, and some days he even began to feel better.

“The demons come in at night. At night you’re (lying) there and … you would wake up. You would feel so horrible it was just, you couldn’t breathe,” he said. “I’d sit at the edge of the bed, just trying to catch my breath and I’m on oxygen. It’s crazy.”

Jerry noted he was never on a ventilator.

Blaser said no patients in the hospital are on ventilators as of Thursday. She also added that CCH’s patient census was a total of 39 patients in the acute care floor, the ICU, the third floor and the maternal child health department. Of those 39, 20 are COVID-positive.

As of Thursday, there have been over 4,000 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began and 122 new cases since the day before, according to East-Central District Health Department data.