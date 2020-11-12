Film featuring Lakota elder coming to Columbus

For history buffs and film fans, “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” will be featured at Center 7 Theatre in Columbus on Friday.
“Essentially, it’s a road movie following the plot of the novel (written by Kent Nerburn) that came out in 1995,” explained Steven Lewis Simpson, the film’s director. “It’s about a 95-year-old Lakota elder who sucks an author into a road trip into his world as to kind of open the eyes and ears of the author to the elder’s worldview.”
Filmed in 2014 in southwest South Dakota and parts of Nebraska, the movie was released in 2016 but has still be circulating in the upper Midwest for the past four years.
Part of the film’s success, noted Simpson, is the authenticity of the main character played by Dave Bald Eagle, an actor and actual Lakota elder who passed away in 2016.
“One of the things about it is, it’s an extraordinary opportunity to put a perspective out there from an elder of a certain generation. Sadly, since Dave Bald Eagle has now passed, his generation is pretty much now gone,” Simpson said, noting that the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 is a big part of the film.
“As it turned out, Dave Bald Eagle and his own family background had a much closer link to the massacre than even the character he was playing. Dave was Miniconjou of the Cheyenne River Reservation – they were the people that fled to Wounded Knee.”
According to Britannica.com, an estimated 150 to 300 Lakotas were killed by the United States military in the area of Wounded Knee Creek in South Dakota.
Bald Eagle’s family had ties to the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876 as well, which also influenced the actor.
“This was things that Dave grew up around, he would have known survivors,” Simpson noted.
The most important scene in the movie is related to Wounded Knee. During filming, Simpson said, cast members abandoned the script and Bald Eagle let loose his personal feelings and emotions.
“He improvised the whole thing. He, at the end of it, said ‘I’ve been holding that back for 85 years’,” Simpson said. “That’s a huge part of why I think the film has done as well as it has, because it has such depth to it and such emotion. The audience just falls madly in love with Dave. They start listening to everything through their hearts as well as their heads.”
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” is a low-budget film shot with minimal cast; only Simpson, Bald Eagle, Christopher Sweeney, who played the author, and the sound recorder, were on set the day of shooting at Wounded Knee.
“So it was four of us there; even on a small film, there probably would have been 30 of us there. It would have been impossible for him to go through such a deep, personal place … it was one of those rare situations where, creatively, less is more in terms of our lack of resources,” Simpson said.
The film has an 82% rating on the popular movie critic site Rotten Tomatoes.
Leading up to the week of Nov. 2, the movie had been played on eight screens in Iowa, Simpson noted, and cinemas across the upper Midwest have been open to booking the show.
“That’s been a really lovely discovery to find, that cinemas are so open, but also just how much the audience is prepared to champion something they’re interested in. The audience is behind the success; they’ve done an extraordinary job spreading the word,” Simpson said.
Joe Rohloff, manager of Center 7 Theatre, 3100 23rd St. #21 in Columbus, said he’s heard positive feedback about the film.
“I just (saw) a preview right now and it looked really good,” Rohloff said. “They played it in our other theaters up in Minnesota earlier and they said it’s really good."
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” will be shown at 4:10 p.m., 6:50 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. Friday at Center 7 Theatre and on the same day at Center 7’s sister theater in Norfolk.
Rohloff said social distancing, at least 6 feet apart, is required and masks recommended when walking around the theater but patrons can take them off when seated.
"It's not busy right now so there's no crowding to worry about," Rohloff said, adding that hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields will be utilized.
Although Bald Eagle died before he could see the film’s popularity and impact on the region, Simpson said the actor did see the movie and approved of it.
“That was the best thing I could hear about the film, that he was happy and proud of it,” Simpson said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
