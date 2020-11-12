Film featuring Lakota elder coming to Columbus

According to Britannica.com, an estimated 150 to 300 Lakotas were killed by the United States military in the area of Wounded Knee Creek in South Dakota.

Bald Eagle’s family had ties to the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876 as well, which also influenced the actor.

“This was things that Dave grew up around, he would have known survivors,” Simpson noted.

The most important scene in the movie is related to Wounded Knee. During filming, Simpson said, cast members abandoned the script and Bald Eagle let loose his personal feelings and emotions.

“He improvised the whole thing. He, at the end of it, said ‘I’ve been holding that back for 85 years’,” Simpson said. “That’s a huge part of why I think the film has done as well as it has, because it has such depth to it and such emotion. The audience just falls madly in love with Dave. They start listening to everything through their hearts as well as their heads.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” is a low-budget film shot with minimal cast; only Simpson, Bald Eagle, Christopher Sweeney, who played the author, and the sound recorder, were on set the day of shooting at Wounded Knee.