Financial assistance for available for landlords

Financial assistance is now available for landlords who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD).

In March, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a stay on evictions, but that order has since expired. Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a moratorium on evictions through the end of the year, although it won't necessarily stop all evictions.

“For the most part, (landlords) can’t evict residents,” NENEDD Housing Specialist Martin Griffith said. “It is going to assist with landlords who have experienced financial loss due to the COVID-19 virus.”

Griffith said he sent out some applications on Thursday. As of Friday, he hadn't yet received any back.

“This is for even if someone had to stay home with their kids because schools closed and so they had reduced hours that they were available for work and their income qualifies for the program,” Griffith said. “Then the landlord is entitled to compensation.”

The landlords can also receive funding to make repairs, up to $10,000, unless they apply for funding to recoup rent.