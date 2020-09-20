Financial assistance for available for landlords

Financial assistance is now available for landlords who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD).
In March, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a stay on evictions, but that order has since expired. Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a moratorium on evictions through the end of the year, although it won't necessarily stop all evictions.
“For the most part, (landlords) can’t evict residents,” NENEDD Housing Specialist Martin Griffith said. “It is going to assist with landlords who have experienced financial loss due to the COVID-19 virus.”
Griffith said he sent out some applications on Thursday. As of Friday, he hadn't yet received any back.
“This is for even if someone had to stay home with their kids because schools closed and so they had reduced hours that they were available for work and their income qualifies for the program,” Griffith said. “Then the landlord is entitled to compensation.”
The landlords can also receive funding to make repairs, up to $10,000, unless they apply for funding to recoup rent.
“They can get up to $2500 for lost past and future rent. It’s $2,500 for back and future rent and $7,500 for repairs if they get the $2,500. It’s a $10,000 max. And it's per landlord, not property, so you can only apply for one property no matter how many properties you own as a landlord.”
Columbus City Council President Charlie Bahr, who is on the board of directors of NENEDD, said the organization was given a grant.
“If there were landlords … that…can’t evict the people because of the mandate from the COVID-19…but they’re not getting any income so apparently there’s a need for them,” Bahr said.
Jerry Engdahl, a local realtor and chairman of the Platte County Board of Supervisors, said it is a welcomed program.
“I know that there’s been a lot of people hurting if they’re not working. So I mean to me, it’s a good deal, but I don’t exactly know how many will qualify in Platte County. I guess we’ll just have to wait until they submit applications,” Engdahl said. “I do know that there are people that are struggling, and of course, if they can’t pay the rent that makes the landlords struggle.”
In order for landlords to qualify, they must have “documented financial loss and lease low-to-moderate income tenants."
According to Griffith, that means the tenants have to make at or below 100% of the state’s area median income.
“A lot of the landlords who rent affordable apartments to low-to-moderate income people are mom and pop who own one, two, three or maybe four rental properties,” Griffith said.
This program is very important, he added. Those interested can contact Griffith or download an application from www.nenedd.org.
“If they have two of their tenants who are laid off or have lost their job, can’t pay their rent, it’s devastating,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
