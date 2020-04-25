The original theme for this year’s National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months ago before the emergence of a global pandemic would force libraries to close their buildings. In response to our rapidly-changing times, the theme was revised to “Find the library at your place” to bring attention to how libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries of all types across the country each April.

The library continues to look for special opportunities that other organizations and individuals are offering online so that we can share them with you. Follow us on Facebook for links to storytimes, interactive events with authors, and arts and crafts content. While you are there, check out our Stay-at-Home Bingo card for ways to find the library at your place.

If you would like to take advantage of our online resources but need a library card, call us at 402-564-7116 and we will help you gain access to our Digital Library.