Find the library at your place
Last week, Columbus Public Library invited all community members to find the library at their place by visiting the website cplconnect.us to access virtual services and resources. While the library’s physical spaces may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the public can discover ebooks, movies, online storytimes and much more—all from home using the resources provided on our Digital Library page.
In times of crisis, libraries respond to their community’s needs in innovative and inspiring ways. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, libraries of all types are continuing to make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, including virtual homework help, online crafting and DIY sessions as well as information about keeping your family well and safe. At CPL, there are a wide array of virtual services such as the Testing & Education Reference Center, Tutor.com, and Consumer Health Complete.
April 19-25, 2020, was National Library Week, a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. During National Library Week and beyond, the public is encouraged to share their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #LibrariesStrong.
The original theme for this year’s National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months ago before the emergence of a global pandemic would force libraries to close their buildings. In response to our rapidly-changing times, the theme was revised to “Find the library at your place” to bring attention to how libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries of all types across the country each April.
The library continues to look for special opportunities that other organizations and individuals are offering online so that we can share them with you. Follow us on Facebook for links to storytimes, interactive events with authors, and arts and crafts content. While you are there, check out our Stay-at-Home Bingo card for ways to find the library at your place.
If you would like to take advantage of our online resources but need a library card, call us at 402-564-7116 and we will help you gain access to our Digital Library.
In addition to our online resources, the library is serving the community by providing access to our physical collection so long as doing so remains within local health recommendations, guidelines, and health directives. Curbside Service allows patrons to check out books, audiobooks, magazines, and DVDs with no person-to-person contact.
Call the library or use your card number and PIN at https://cplconnect.us to place holds on up to 10 items once per week. When your items are ready, library staff will call to arrange a pick-up time and give further instructions.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.columbusne.us/library or https://cplconnect.us. Our website and catalog are available 24/7. If you would like to speak with library staff, call us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.