From a baby book to walks in cemeteries and owning a newspaper, Beth Swallow has been involved with genealogy and family histories for almost 20 years. On April 29, she hopes to teach what she has learned to people in Columbus.

Genealogy, or the study of family history, came onto Swallow's radar a little over 20 years ago, she said, when she found her baby book and a book her grandmother had made of family history, including her grandmother's parents' names.

"I hand-wrote a chart and took it to where I worked at the time. A friend who knows about this stuff said 'we've got to get you started,' she was so excited," Swallow said.

That friend took Swallow to a meeting and, being a fan of puzzles and research, she was hooked. After she had children, Swallow said, she started looking at ways to generate some income from home and realized doing genealogical research for people was something she could do for a while.

"I started doing genealogy, then I started photographing gravestones to lose my baby weight," Swallow said. "It didn't work, but I took a lot of photos of cemeteries and people would ask 'can you find this record?' so I started thinking people need a person for this."

Joining the Association for Professional Genealogists, Swallow said she saw a little more money coming in, but the job wasn't exactly full-time, so she took a job as a dental receptionist and later, doing digitization of files for the Polk County News. That job, she said, became something much greater shortly after.

"It came up that the newspaper was going up for sale, the gal wanted to retire, I knew computers," Swallow said. "It's kind of funny how that just happened while I'm working there, I thought I might as well own it, it would give me a different view of how to research."

Swallow said that since becoming the owner of the Polk County News, she has learned a lot about research, having been on all sides of it. Now, she shares that knowledge with aspiring genealogists and curious passersby through Humanities of Nebraska. It all started, she said, with the books she found years ago and her walks through cemeteries.

"I love to help people, I've always been a service-oriented type of person, I have a desire to help people," Swallow said. "And I always enjoyed taking walks, photographing the gravestones on a walk. I'm usually the only one there."

Kelli De Roos, adult services associate at Columbus Public Library, said Swallow's expertise made her a desirable speaker for the library, especially on a topic they see a lot of demand for. For this specific session, Swallow said she will be providing information for complete newcomers and advice on how to stick with one's research even when stuck.

"I found Beth through Humanities Nebraska which has a lot of great speakers and programs in Nebraska," De Roos said. "Being a library, we get a lot of questions about genealogy, people wanting to find their personal history or find someone."

De Roos went on to say the library's mission is access to information or access to resources to find that information, such as Swallow's talk on how to find one's family history.

"Having experience to come in an speak specifically on accessing genealogy, that's accessing information, so we want to give all the the resources we can to be able to do that," De Roos said.

Swallow will be at the Columbus Public Library on April 29 from 2-4 p.m.