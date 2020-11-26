Finding her calling: Columbus native proud to be working for U.S. Rep. Bacon

“Abbey is a superstar on our team,” Bacon told The Telegram. “I am very impressed with the videos she puts together and how she captures what we are trying to convey to the constituents via press releases and social media … If she’d just laugh at my jokes, she’d be perfect!”

Schieffer is living proof that one’s path isn’t defined by where they live but rather what they aspire to be, even if he or she doesn’t know right away. She grew up having what she called “a great childhood” living with her parents and her older sister.

“We were riding bikes and spending a lot of time outdoors. I loved growing up in a small town,” she said. “I feel like it grounded me. I’m really proud to be from the Midwest, Nebraska, and specifically the small town of Columbus.”

After graduating from Scotus in 2012 and with careful consideration, Schieffer decided to follow in the footsteps of her parents and attend the University of South Dakota because she wanted to do something different than most of her peers, who were going to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I had shrugged it off at first, but I fell in love with the school,” Schieffer said. “It was only two hours away – close enough, but also far enough away from home.”