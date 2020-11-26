Finding her calling: Columbus native proud to be working for U.S. Rep. Bacon

Abbey Schieffer loved every minute of her trips to Washington, D.C., growing up, whether it was for a family vacation, youth program, or being one of the many Scotus Central Catholic students who attended the March for Life rally.
“There were always little signs. Every time I went there I would think, ‘this city is so cool,’” Schieffer recalled. “But if you asked me five years ago or even in high school if I would get to D.C., I would have said, ‘you must be kidding.’ In the back of my mind, I always thought, ‘you’ll never make it here.’”
But her thoughts changed in the summer of 2018 when she was at an event in Texas and heard American pollster Kellyanne Conway, who served as a counselor to President Donald Trump in his administration from 2017 to earlier this year, speak.
“She said, ‘say yes to everything, take every opportunity,’” Conway said. “That inspired me. That message from Kellyanne always stuck with me.”
Fast forward a few years later, Schieffer is living in Washington, D.C., and working as press secretary for U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who has represented Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District since 2017. As part of her job, she helps book national media appearances for Congressman Bacon, creates content for his social media channels, takes a lot of pictures and is often around when he’s at the Capitol, among other things.
“Abbey is a superstar on our team,” Bacon told The Telegram. “I am very impressed with the videos she puts together and how she captures what we are trying to convey to the constituents via press releases and social media … If she’d just laugh at my jokes, she’d be perfect!”
Schieffer is living proof that one’s path isn’t defined by where they live but rather what they aspire to be, even if he or she doesn’t know right away. She grew up having what she called “a great childhood” living with her parents and her older sister.
“We were riding bikes and spending a lot of time outdoors. I loved growing up in a small town,” she said. “I feel like it grounded me. I’m really proud to be from the Midwest, Nebraska, and specifically the small town of Columbus.”
After graduating from Scotus in 2012 and with careful consideration, Schieffer decided to follow in the footsteps of her parents and attend the University of South Dakota because she wanted to do something different than most of her peers, who were going to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I had shrugged it off at first, but I fell in love with the school,” Schieffer said. “It was only two hours away – close enough, but also far enough away from home.”
She started with hopes of obtaining a psychology degree; however, by her sophomore year, she had a change of heart. She took an elective course through USD’s Media and Journalism Department and decided to make media and journalism her major starting her junior year with a minor in psychology.
During her senior year in 2016, she took a class in American government that she didn’t realize at the time would have a profound impact on her.
“The 2016 primaries were going on, and we were watching all of the presidential debates as part of an assignment and then pretending we were in Congress on the floor and writing up and voting on amendments,” Schieffer recalled. “I got a glimpse of what Congress was like. That planted a seed.”
Following graduation, she moved to Omaha to live with her sister who was in nursing school. She decided to pursue graduate school at the University of Nebraska - Omaha for a degree in English while also tutoring kids at Sylvan Learning Center in reading and writing.
But she found her path in summer 2018 when she attended Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Texas. She heard from Conway and numerous other female conservatives.
“Politics piqued my interest, and that summer I met a lot of other young conservative women,” she said, noting she also heard from well-known people like Candace Owens and now current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who took over that role earlier this year. "It was just really inspiring.”
Turning Point USA is an American right-wing organization that advocates conservative principles on high school, college, and university campuses. Attending the Texas event paid dividends for Schieffer, as she later made a friend who was part of the organization’s UNO chapter and was working on the field team for Congressman Bacon’s campaign office at the time. That friend connected her with the office.
Schieffer admittedly didn’t know a ton about Bacon at the time as the 2nd District encompasses the core of the Omaha–Council Bluffs metropolitan area that includes all of Douglas County, as well as the suburban areas of the western part of Sarpy County. Platte County is in the 1st Congressional District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
But after doing some research, she applied for and was given a chance in the fall of 2018 to serve as a communications intern on his campaign side. In spring 2019, she got an internship in his congressional office. She made an impression on her colleagues and supervisors during her internships.
“I met Abbey when she joined the 2018 campaign staff as a communications assistant for the election. I was impressed by her commitment to work and asked her to join the congressional staff as an intern, while she completed her master’s degree,” said Danielle Jensen, who is communications director for Bacon.
In May 2019, Jensen decided Schieffer was the right person when a full-time position opened up.
“Our press secretary at the time let us know he was moving to Rep. Adrian Smith’s office to take a promotion as the communications director. I went into Abbey’s office, looked at her and said, ‘I have some bad news. Aron’s leaving us,’” Jensen recalled. “She was also saddened to hear it, but I cheered her up a bit when I said, 'Do you want to move to D.C.?' I think her jaw literally hit the floor when I asked her!”
By the July 4th weekend of 2019, Schieffer was officially moved in and ready to go in D.C. as deputy press secretary, but the deputy has since been dropped from her title. Schieffer’s main role is to develop social media graphics and posts to convey the office’s themes. Jensen said Schieffer does a good job of bringing a creative approach to sharing complex information in a way that makes it easy for Bacon’s constituents to understand.
“Abbey has a fun, outgoing personality that brightens up the office. She is an outstanding role model for our D.C. interns,” Jensen said.
Schieffer acknowledged living in D.C. during the pandemic has presented its challenges. Home supplies like toilet paper became hard to find on the East Coast, so her parents sent her a care package to help her out. She has traveled back and forth between D.C. and Omaha a couple of times this year to see family in Columbus.
Her mother, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer, said she’s proud of what her daughter has accomplished so far in her life.
“Abbey has always had the independence and determination to forge her own path ...,” she said. “She reminds me of the Disney movie heroines she watched over and over again as a child – ‘Mulan,’ ‘Belle,’ ‘Esmeralda,’ and ‘Pocahontas’ – young women who care deeply about friends and family and who want to make a meaningful difference in the world around them.”
The admiration is mutual. Schieffer said her mother is a great role model, noting it was her mom who reminded her to take life one day at a time and not plan too far ahead because, at the end of the day, it’s God’s plan.
With that in mind, she said she’s very fortunate to work for Rep. Don Bacon because he’s a congressman who is very proud of his faith, a big agriculture supporter, family-oriented and reminds everyone their jobs are to serve the constituents as best they can.
“Even his name is awesome – we always joke about how everyone loves Bacon,” she said, referring to the double entendre with the congressman’s last name and the salt-cured meat. “He’s a great role model and leader. I’m proud to work for him.”
Schieffer said she sees herself continuing to work for elected officials down the line and possibly running for public office in the future.
“I think that would be an honor, a privilege. But it wouldn’t be about me. It would be about the people,” she said.
Schieffer has come a long way from her humble beginnings, which she attributes to taking Conway’s message to heart.
“Looking back, I was out of my comfort zone. But I would tell people to take those risks because they’re going to pay off. If I had said no to this job, I would always be regretting it," she said, noting McEnany is another person she admires because she loves how she carries herself and remains assertive, professional at all times.
“Where you’re born and raised doesn’t determine where you’re going to end up. You can go anywhere if you want it bad enough.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
