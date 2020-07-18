Finding her calling: Erica Gable thrives on helping others, raising her family

“It was a total leap of faith, but I knew I needed to make a change,” Gable said. “I love working with my students, I love watching them unsure of themselves and seeing their confidence build, making leadership decisions … I love watching them push to be better versions of themselves.”

Also part of her role, Gable teaches three classes at Columbus High School to help guide students. She stressed the program has a stigma of being for students who are considered “problematic,” but that it isn’t true. Barriers to graduation, she said, can range from academic struggles to socioeconomic issues and those who simply just aren’t sure of what they want to do next.

“Obviously, I can relate to that. I feel like I could have used this program when I was high school,” Gable said. “All students are looking for additional direction. This is maybe for kids who would otherwise fall through the cracks.”

LIFE FULFILLED

Besides a rewarding career, Gable takes pride in giving back to the community in various ways. She’s been involved in the TeamMates Mentoring Program, is a 2015 graduate of the Leadership Columbus program and a founding board member of Next Generation Kiwanis, among other things.